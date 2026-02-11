iPhone 17e launch soon: From launch timeline, specs, price to design - everything to know

Written By Divya
Published: Feb 11, 2026, 12:34 AM (IST)
Leaks suggest Apple may introduce the iPhone 17e in February, possibly through a press announcement rather than a full launch event.
Reports point toward a February 19 announcement, similar to the timeline Apple followed for the previous ‘e’ model.
The iPhone 17e is expected to keep the same overall design, including the display notch for Face ID, instead of switching to Dynamic Island.
A 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate is likely, keeping the device clearly positioned below Apple’s Pro lineup.
The biggest change could be the move to Apple’s A19 chip, which should improve speed and help support more on-device AI features.
Apple may add MagSafe support this time, allowing better accessory compatibility and faster wireless charging compared to earlier models.
The phone is expected to feature a 48MP rear camera and a front camera suited for everyday photos and video calls, continuing Apple’s familiar setup.
Pricing is likely to remain close to its predecessor, around $599, helping Apple keep the ‘e’ series positioned as a more accessible iPhone option.
