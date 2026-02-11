comscore
iPhone 17e launch soon: From launch timeline, specs, price to design - everything to know

The iPhone 17e is expected to focus on performance upgrades rather than major design changes, with a familiar look. Here is everything that you must know about.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Feb 11, 2026, 12:34 AM (IST)

iPhoen 16e (1)
18

Launch Could Happen Soon

Leaks suggest Apple may introduce the iPhone 17e in February, possibly through a press announcement rather than a full launch event.

iPhoen 16e (7)
28

Likely Launch Window

Reports point toward a February 19 announcement, similar to the timeline Apple followed for the previous ‘e’ model.

iPhoen 16e (3)
38

Familiar Design Expected

The iPhone 17e is expected to keep the same overall design, including the display notch for Face ID, instead of switching to Dynamic Island.

iPhoen 16e (2)
48

Display May Stay The Same

A 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate is likely, keeping the device clearly positioned below Apple’s Pro lineup.

iPhoen 16e (4)
58

Focus On Performance Upgrade

The biggest change could be the move to Apple’s A19 chip, which should improve speed and help support more on-device AI features.

iPhoen 16e (5)
68

MagSafe Could Finally Arrive

Apple may add MagSafe support this time, allowing better accessory compatibility and faster wireless charging compared to earlier models.

iPhoen 16e (6)
78

Expected cameras

The phone is expected to feature a 48MP rear camera and a front camera suited for everyday photos and video calls, continuing Apple’s familiar setup.

iPhoen 16e (8)
88

IPhone 17e Expected Price Range

Pricing is likely to remain close to its predecessor, around $599, helping Apple keep the ‘e’ series positioned as a more accessible iPhone option.