Hyundai Creta 2024: Interiors

At the back, it features two-step rear reclining seat and an eight-way power driver seat. It features dual integrated 10.25-inch displays one of which dubs as a infotainment system while the other dubs as an instrumentation cluster. The upper section of the passenger-side dashboard now features a piano black panel, and beneath it there's an open storage space with ambient lighting. It also features dual-zone AC with an update climate control panel, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and an 8-speaker sound system from Bose.