Don’t buy a Smartphone before checking these gaming options under Rs 40,000

Realme 16 Pro 5G

realme 16 Pro 5G Smartphone (Master Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is priced at Rs 36,999. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display and a 7000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging. The phone comes with a 200MP primary camera and a 50MP front camera. It is powered by the MediaTek 7300-Max processor and has IP69 rating.