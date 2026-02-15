comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • News
  • Don’t buy a Smartphone before checking these gaming options under Rs 40,000

Don’t buy a Smartphone before checking these gaming options under Rs 40,000

Looking for the best gaming phones under Rs 40,000? Check out top smartphones with powerful processors, 144Hz displays, and big batteries for smooth gaming performance.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Feb 15, 2026, 09:32 AM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
OnePlus-Nord-5-5G-6zoom icon
18

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5 (Phantom Grey, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is priced at Rs 36,999. It is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and supports stable 144FPS gaming. The phone comes with dual 50MP flagship cameras and OnePlus AI features. It offers smooth performance for gaming and daily use.

realme-16-Pro-5G (1)zoom icon
28

Realme 16 Pro 5G

realme 16 Pro 5G Smartphone (Master Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is priced at Rs 36,999. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display and a 7000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging. The phone comes with a 200MP primary camera and a 50MP front camera. It is powered by the MediaTek 7300-Max processor and has IP69 rating.

Oppo-Reno15c-5G-2zoom icon
38

Oppo Reno15c 5G

Oppo Reno15c 5G (Twilight Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is priced at Rs 37,999. It comes with a 3D glass back and IP69 rating. The phone features a 120Hz Smart Adaptive OLED screen and runs on 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with HyperBoost 2.0. It also has a 50MP front camera.

REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5Gzoom icon
48

REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G

REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G (Carbon Black, 12GB + 256GB) is priced at Rs 39,999. It features a 200MP OIS camera and is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The phone has a CrystalRes AMOLED display and comes with IP69/69K rating. It packs a 6500mAh Si/C battery with 100W HyperCharge support.

Motorola-Edge-60-Pro-1zoom icon
58

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro (Pantone Shadow, 512 GB) (16 GB RAM) is priced at Rs 37,625. It features a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display. The phone comes with an advanced camera setup with AI enhancements. Its dimensions are 0.82 x 7.31 x 16.07 cm and it weighs 186 g.

realme-GT-7-1-2zoom icon
68

Realme GT 7

The Realme GT 7 is a flagship-level smartphone featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, a large 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, and a brilliant 6.78-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display. It is available at Rs 36,999

Vivo-V60-5Gzoom icon
78

Vivo V60 5G

vivo V60 5G (Auspicious Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is priced at Rs 38,999. It features a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera, 50MP ZEISS super telephoto camera, and 8MP ZEISS ultra wide-angle camera. The phone has a 50MP ZEISS front camera and a 6.77-inch slim quad curved AMOLED display. It packs a 6500mAh battery.

iQOO-Neo-10-2-1-1-1-2zoom icon
88

IQOO Neo 10

iQOO Neo 10 (Titanium Chrome, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is priced at Rs 36,998. It is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and SuperComputing Chip Q1. The phone supports up to 144 FPS gaming performance. It comes with a 7000mAh battery.