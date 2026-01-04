comscore
From GTA VI To Wolverine: The Biggest Games Coming In 2026

From GTA VI to Nioh 3, these are the most anticipated video games releasing in 2026, along with their expected launch dates.

Published: Jan 04, 2026

GTA 6
18

Why 2026 Could Be a Massive Year for Gaming

After a packed 2025, the gaming calendar for 2026 looks even bigger. From long-awaited sequels to major franchise returns, these are the games players are most excited about.

Marvel's Wolverine
28

Marvel s Wolverine

Marvel’s Wolverine will deliver a darker superhero experience from Insomniac Games. While it’s confirmed for a 2026 release, the studio has not announced an exact launch date yet.

Forza Horizon 6
38

Forza Horizon 6

Forza Horizon 6 takes the festival to Japan and is expected to be 2026’s biggest racing title. Microsoft has confirmed a 2026 launch window, though a release date is still pending.

007 First Light
48

007 First Light

7 First Light brings James Bond back to gaming with cinematic action and stealth. The game is already available for pre-orders and is scheduled to release on May 27, 2026.

Resident Evil Requiem
58

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem marks Leon S. Kennedy’s return. The horror title is now up for pre-orders and is officially set to release on February 27, 2026.

Control Resonant
68

Control: Resonant

Control: Resonant expands Remedy’s universe with new mechanics and storytelling. While there’s no confirmed release date yet, the game is expected to launch sometime in 2026.

Nioh 3
78

Nioh 3

Nioh 3 continues the hardcore action RPG series with deeper combat. The game is available for pre-purchase and is officially scheduled to release on February 6, 2026.

GTA VI
88

Grand Theft Auto VI

After multiple delays, Grand Theft Auto VI is officially scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, nearly 13 years after GTA V, making it the most awaited game of the decade.