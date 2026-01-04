From GTA VI To Wolverine: The Biggest Games Coming In 2026

Written By Shubham Arora
After a packed 2025, the gaming calendar for 2026 looks even bigger. From long-awaited sequels to major franchise returns, these are the games players are most excited about.
Marvel’s Wolverine will deliver a darker superhero experience from Insomniac Games. While it’s confirmed for a 2026 release, the studio has not announced an exact launch date yet.
Forza Horizon 6 takes the festival to Japan and is expected to be 2026’s biggest racing title. Microsoft has confirmed a 2026 launch window, though a release date is still pending.
7 First Light brings James Bond back to gaming with cinematic action and stealth. The game is already available for pre-orders and is scheduled to release on May 27, 2026.
Resident Evil Requiem marks Leon S. Kennedy’s return. The horror title is now up for pre-orders and is officially set to release on February 27, 2026.
Control: Resonant expands Remedy’s universe with new mechanics and storytelling. While there’s no confirmed release date yet, the game is expected to launch sometime in 2026.
Nioh 3 continues the hardcore action RPG series with deeper combat. The game is available for pre-purchase and is officially scheduled to release on February 6, 2026.
After multiple delays, Grand Theft Auto VI is officially scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, nearly 13 years after GTA V, making it the most awaited game of the decade.
