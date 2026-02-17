Best tablets under Rs 40,000 for content creators and designers

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Published: Feb 17, 2026, 07:00 AM (IST)
Published: Feb 17, 2026, 07:00 AM (IST)
Tablets under Rs 40,000 offer a good balance of performance and price for everyday use. Many models in this range come with large displays, long battery life, and decent processors. These tablets are ideal for students, professionals, and casual media consumption.
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro features a 12.7-inch 3K display with 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The tablet includes a Pen Plus and a wireless keyboard with touchpad. The price is Rs. 37,989.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features a 12.4-inch display. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable. The tablet includes an S Pen in the box and supports Wi-Fi connectivity with IP68 rating. The price is Rs. 37,248.
Motorola Pad 60 Pro features a 12.7-inch 3K LTPS display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The tablet packs a 10,200mAh battery and supports Moto Pen Pro. The price is Rs. 36,990.
OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a 12.1-inch 2.8K display with 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The tablet includes quad speakers, AI features, 5G connectivity, and a 10,050mAh battery. The price is Rs. 32,999.
OnePlus Pad 2 features a 12.1-inch 3K display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The tablet includes six speakers and a 9,610mAh battery with Wi-Fi and cellular data sharing support. The price is Rs. 39,999.
XP-Pen Magic Note Pad features a 10.95-inch paper-like LCD display with three color modes. It supports a 16K pressure X3 Pro Pencil 2 stylus. The tablet comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and runs on Android 14. The price is Rs. 39,999.
ANTEMPER TD136 Tablet features a 12-inch IPS touchscreen display and runs on Android 15. It comes with 16GB RAM and supports storage expansion up to 2TB. The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor and supports 5G WiFi. The price is Rs. 35,224.
