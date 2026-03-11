Best smart TV under Rs 30,000: Top 43 to 50 inch models to buy in 2026

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 11, 2026, 03:14 PM (IST)
Acer 126 cm (50 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV comes with a frameless design and runs Google TV with Android 14. It features the latest AI-enabled 2875 chipset, QLED display, and 4K 60Hz refresh rate. The TV includes DLG, micro dimming, IMG BXE, Open GL ES3.2, and a high contrast ratio for better picture quality. The price of this TV is Rs 28,999.
Philips 127 cm (50 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV comes with Chromecast, Google voice assistant, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It supports display mirroring for compatible devices. The TV delivers 4K Ultra HD picture quality for clear and vibrant visuals. The price of this TV is Rs 26,999.
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV comes with a Crystal Processor 4K for clear and sharp visuals. It features a slim design and Samsung Knox security for safe usage. The TV offers endless free content and includes a SolarCell remote. The price of this TV is Rs 26,990.
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV comes with the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8 for enhanced performance. It features 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HDR10, HLG, and FILMMAKER MODE™. The TV also includes 4K Expression Enhancer and Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix audio for immersive sound. The price of this TV is Rs 28,990.
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV comes with 2 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM, and a 64-bit quad-core processor. It features Wi-Fi 4 connectivity, multiple eye care modes, and Google Assistant support. The TV supports apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, Zee5, and more. The price of this TV is Rs 27,990.
VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV comes with HDR-10 support and a wide color gamut for vibrant visuals. It features a remote with voice assistant and runs on Google TV. The TV supports popular apps like Sony Liv, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and YouTube. The price of this TV is Rs 25,999.
Sansui 109 cm (43 inches) 4K QLED Google TV comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos support. It features HSR 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC technology, and 30W surround sound for immersive viewing. The TV uses a FloLED panel for better picture quality. The price of this TV is Rs 28,490.
Lumio Vision 7 109 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED TV comes with 4K HDR support, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and 4K upscaling. It features Dolby Vision Game Mode, ALLM, and MEMC for smooth visuals. The TV runs on Google TV with Android 14 and has Google Assistant built-in. The price of this TV is Rs 28,999.
