8 Coffee Makers under Rs 15,000 that will transform your morning brew

The Wonderchef Rinaldi Espresso Coffee Machine has a digital display and 20-bar pressure. It can make hot and cold espresso and Americano. The machine has one-touch operation and auto cleaning. It comes with a 2-year warranty. The price of this coffee machine is Rs 10,999.
The Hafele U-Kaffee Espresso Coffee Machine has 15-bar pressure and a removable 1L water tank. It can make single or double espresso, cappuccino, and latte. The machine uses Thermoblock technology and has 1450 W power. The price of this coffee machine is Rs 14,999.
The Lifelong Eden Primiera Coffee Machine has a 1350W Italian Ulka pump with 20-bar pressure. It comes with a milk tank and a touchscreen display. The machine can make double shots, espresso, hot and cold brews, cappuccino, and latte. The price of this coffee machine is Rs 14,499.
The COFFEEZA Finero Next Pod Coffee Machine comes with the new Milk Frother Pro. It has 20-bar pressure for making coffee. The machine can prepare espresso, latte, and cappuccino. It comes with a 1-year warranty. The price of this coffee machine is Rs 14,748.
The Ecostar Coffee & Tea Machine is a tabletop automatic premix brewer. It has 2 canisters for coffee and tea. The machine is suitable for making instant hot beverages at home and office. The price of this machine is Rs 14,609.
The De’Longhi Dedica Style EC685 Barista Coffee Machine comes in black and stainless steel. It can make 2 espressos and iced coffee. The machine has a milk frother steam wand for cappuccino, latte macchiato, and cold coffee. The price of this coffee machine is Rs 14,799.
The Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by De'Longhi comes in black. It has a water filter and a removable tank. The price of this espresso machine is Rs 12,700.
The Instant Pot Instant Pod is a 3-in-1 coffee maker for espresso, K-Cup pods, and ground coffee. It comes with a reusable coffee pod for ground coffee. The machine supports brew sizes from 2 to 12 oz and has a 68 oz water reservoir. The price of this coffee maker is Rs 11,999.
