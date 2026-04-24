X shutting down Communities: Custom timelines and chats take over - what will change for you?

X is now making another big change in how people interact on this social media platform. With the latest update, one feature is going away completely — the X Communities. For those who are unaware of this feature within the X, the Communities worked as a dedicated public groups which allow you to connect over shared interests. Also Read: Microsoft’s Voluntary Retirement plan explained: Who can opt in?

Nikita Bier, head of product at X, has revealed in a post on X that X Communities is going away. However, in return, you are getting a different set of tools that lean more toward AI and real-time conversations. If you’ve been using Communities, this change will feel noticeable to you. Also Read: Instagram’s new Instants App is all about disappearing photos BUT it is not for everyone

Communities are going away: here’s why

Communities were introduced as a way for you to gather around shared interests. Think of them as mini forums inside X. But over time, the feature didn’t really pick up the way the company expected. Usage remained very low, and at the same time, moderation became difficult. Spam, scams, and low-quality content started to take over many of these spaces. Also Read: OpenAI’s new GPT-5.5 model focuses on doing more with fewer prompts: What’s new, pricing, how it compares to other tools

Eventually, the math didn’t work out. A feature used by a very small percentage of users was always going to be on the chopping block. So now, X has decided to shut it down completely.

What replaces Communities?

Instead of trying to fix Communities, X is moving in a different direction. And it’s splitting that idea into two parts. The first is Custom Timelines. These are topic-based feeds that you can pin directly to your home screen. Instead of manually searching or following hashtags, the platform’s AI, called Grok, curates these feeds for you.

So if you’re interested in tech, sports, or anything else, you can have a dedicated timeline that keeps updating automatically based on your activity. The second shift is towards group chats through XChat. Group chats are getting bigger and more open. You can now share public links to let people join conversations instantly, and group sizes are expected to increase further.

Today we're announcing two product changes for organizing communities on X: 1. XChat now supports joinable links for groupchats. Create a public link & share direct to Timeline. With support for 350 members per chat (and growing), Groupchat Links are the fastest way to bring… pic.twitter.com/GNcRB99Opc — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 22, 2026

What will change for you?

This change isn’t just about removing a feature. It’s about how X wants people to interact now. Communities were slower, more structured, and closer to forum-style discussions. The new setup is faster. You either follow a topic through AI-driven feeds or jump into a live conversation through chats. It’s less about building a fixed group and more about staying connected to ongoing conversations.

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If you were part of active Communities, you’ll need to move those conversations elsewhere, most likely into group chats. For regular users, though, this might actually feel simpler. You don’t have to join or manage groups. You just follow topics or conversations that matter to you.