comscore WhatsApp bans record over 4.5 million bad accounts in India in February
News

WhatsApp bans record over 4.5 million bad accounts in India in February

News

WhatsApp banned a record over 45 lakh bad accounts in India in February, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp banned a record over 45 lakh bad accounts in India in February.
  • 4,597,400 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 1,298,000 of these accounts were proactively banned.
  • WhatsApp received another record 2,804 complaint reports in February.
whatsapp

WhatsApp bans record over 4.5 million bad accounts in India in February

Meta-owned WhatsApp banned a record over 45 lakh bad accounts in India in February, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, the company informed. Between February 1 and February 28, “4,597,400 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 1,298,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users”, WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report. Also Read - WhatsApp improves readability of messages in community announcement groups

The most popular messaging platform, which has nearly 500 million users in the country, received another record 2,804 complaint reports in February in the country, and the records “actioned” were 504. Also Read - India Post Payments Bank can now use WhatsApp for banking, thanks to Airtel

“This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,” said a company spokesperson. Also Read - WhatsApp testing new text editor for Android users

“We will continue with transparency to our work and include information about our efforts in future reports,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, in a bid to empower millions of Indian social media users, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently launched the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) that will look into their concerns regarding content and other issues.

The newly-formed panel, a move to strengthen the country’s digital laws to tame the Big Tech companies, will look into appeals by users against decisions of social media platforms.

The IT Ministry last month notified to establish three GACs as required under the recently amended IT Rules, 2021.

In a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of ‘Digital Nagriks’.

–IANS

  • Published Date: April 2, 2023 10:55 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp bans record over 4.5 million bad accounts in India in February

Twitter-rival Koo offers lifetime free verification for notable personalities: Details here

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 FE with Exynos chip: Report

WhatsApp improves readability of messages in community announcement groups

Twitter makes most of its recommendation algorithms open source

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Apple Launches Apple Pay Later Service in US; Here's All You Need To Know

Microsoft Slips Ads Into AI-Powered Bing Chat - Watch Video

WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord

Tech Updates/ launch

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord
Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India
Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?

Tech Updates/ launch

Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?
What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?

Tech Updates/ launch

What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?