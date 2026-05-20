Wear OS 7 announced with live updates, better battery and new widgets: Know what Google announced

Google has dropped some major announcements during the I/O 2026 event. While the spotlight was on Android upgrades, Gemini, and Search, but tech giant has also quietly announced some bigger smartwatch upgrades in recent years – Wear OS 7. It brings several changes focused on battery life, widgets, notifications, media controls, fitness tracking, and even AI-powered interactions. Also Read: CapCut x Gemini Integration: Gemini now wants to edit your videos too

And honestly, this feels less like a small yearly update and more like Google trying to make smartwatches feel more useful in everyday situations. Here’s everything new with the Wear OS 7. Also Read: Gemini Omni to AI-powered Search: Everything Google announced at I/O 2026

Wear OS 7: Focus On Battery Life

One of the biggest highlights of the Wear OS 7 is the battery efficiency. Google claims that you will witness 10% battery life improvement from Wear OS 6 to Wear OS 7. This may not sound dramatic on paper, but in daily life usage, even a small improvement matters.

Wear OS 7 Wear Widgets

Widgets on Wear OS 7 are said to be more flexible. Google called it Wear Widgets, which comes in smaller 2×1 and larger 2×2 layouts, similar to the Android phones. Simply, Google wants to make the interface feel more dynamic and glanceable instead of forcing users into full-screen cards every time. It also creates a more consistent design language between Android phones and Wear OS watches.

Wear OS 7 brings Live Updates

This feature brings real-time tracking information directly to the watch face or notification area. For example, food delivery updates, ride tracking, or live app progress can now appear directly on the smartwatch without constantly opening apps. If this sounds familiar, that’s because Apple already offers a similar experience with Live Activities on the Apple Watch ecosystem.

Gemini integration on smartwatches?

Google also confirmed that select smartwatches launching later in 2026 will support Gemini-powered experiences. The company is introducing something called AppFunctions, which allows apps to connect directly with AI assistants like Gemini. In practical use, that could mean things like:

Starting a workout using voice commands

Ordering food directly from your watch

Triggering automations inside apps

For example, users may simply say “Start tracking my run” and Gemini could interact with apps like Samsung Health automatically.

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Media controls and fitness tracking are improving too

Wear OS 7 also adds better media management. You will now get per-app media auto-launch controls, remote audio output switching between connected devices, and improved workout tracking APIs for developers. Google is also introducing an updated workout tracking system with support for heart-rate monitoring, media integration, and standardised exercise experiences.