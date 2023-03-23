comscore Vu launches new Smart TVs in India at starting price of Rs 23,999
Vu launches new Smart TVs in India at starting price of Rs 23,999

The latest Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition comes with an A+ grade 400nits bright IPS panel.

Vu Televisions on Thursday launched 43-inch and 55-inch smart TVs in the Indian market. The Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition will be available at an attractive cost of Rs 23,999 for the 43-inch and Rs 32,999 for the 55-inch version on Amazon, Flipkart, Vutvs.com and retail stores across India. According to the company, the Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition is the most feature-packed and high-quality TV within this price range.

The latest Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition comes with an A+ grade 400nits bright IPS panel that aims to take the viewing experience to unparalleled heights of brilliance. The 50W built-in Soundbar with Dolby Audio comes attached to the TV. The TV is powered by the latest Google TV Operating System and features a logomania-inspired bezel.

“At Vu, we take great pride in our commitment to providing the best customer care and service in the industry. As the only television brand that does its entire customer service, warranty, and repairs in-house from our ISO 9001-certified 24×7 customer support centre, we are able to offer unparalleled levels of support to our customers. With a reach of over 19,000 pin codes across India, we are always available to provide assistance whenever our customers need it, which is why it comes as no surprise that 81%-83% of customers who buy a Vu TV end up buying another one,” said Devita Saraf, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Vu Televisions.

According to Grand View Research, the India smart TV market size was valued at USD 9.88 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7 percent from 2023 to 2030. This growth has primarily benefited from increasing disposable income and the rising move towards OTT services in the country.

In addition, factors such as the proliferation of the internet, multiple new launches from TV brands with lucrative promotions and discounts, and online sales growth are projected to support the growth. Consumers across the country are actively looking for enhanced specifications in smart TVs to get enhanced viewing experiences, such as larger screen sizes and sound system improvements. This factor has encouraged smart TV manufacturers in the country to develop products with superior specifications.

  • Published Date: March 23, 2023 12:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 23, 2023 12:52 PM IST
