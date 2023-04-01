Twitter-rival Koo offers lifetime free verification for notable personalities: Details here

Koo has announced that it will offer free lifetime verification to all notable personalities that qualify. Koo awards a Yellow Tick against user profiles after they meet the criteria that are clearly published on its website. The free lifetime verification will be available to all notable personalities and creators across the world; enabling them to build trust with followers, protect their reputation and avoid impersonation on the platform. Also Read - Koo launches new safety features for proactive content moderation

In addition, Koo enables users to migrate their Tweets and find their Twitter following on the platform. Also Read - Twitter rival Koo integrates ChatGPT to help users create content

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder of Koo, said, “At Koo, we care about being inclusive in thought and action. We provide free lifetime verification for all notable personalities that qualify as a mark of recognition and protect them from impersonators so that they can share their authentic voice with their followers. We are a merit-based platform and take pride in our platform’s transparent methodology that recognizes and celebrates eminence without a price tag. The Koo Eminence Tick is a prestigious symbol that cannot be bought and we are committed to safeguarding this digital right for all notable personalities.”

“We have concentrated our efforts for the last 3 years to create a microblogging 2.0 experience and have become the second largest microblog with over 60 million downloads from 100+ countries. Every stakeholder gains from being on Koo. We will never charge for a feature that the internet was supposed to provide for free. Platforms need to enable. Not extract.”

Koo aims provide all features free of cost. Some of these include free edit functionality, a longer 500-character post, longer videos, ability to post in 20+ global languages in one go, ChatGPT prompt, scheduling posts, creating drafts, monetization tools for creators, loyalty program for users and proactive content moderation that’s best in class among all social platforms. Koo believes in empowering every stakeholder to have a superior experience on the platform.

To apply for the verification checkmark, users can visit the Koo website and follow the verification process or directly write to eminence.verification@kooapp.com.

Meanwhile, Twitter announced that it will begin removing legacy blue checkmarks from user accounts on April 1, as the company winds down it’s legacy verified programme in a subscription push. This move comes as the Elon Musk-owned social media firm expands its subscription programme Twitter Blue across the world.