Top 7 Snapdragon 8 Elite smartphones you can buy in February 2026

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Feb 25, 2026, 01:56 PM (IST)
The Snapdragon 8 Elite is a 3nm flagship processor featuring custom Oryon CPU cores (up to 4.61 GHz), the Adreno 840 GPU, and the Hexagon NPU for advanced AI. It offers significant gains in speed and efficiency, supporting LPDDR6 RAM, 4K120FPS video, and Wi-Fi 7.
The realme GT 8 Pro is priced at Rs 72,999 and comes with advanced flagship specifications. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and Hyper Vision+ AI chip for enhanced performance. The camera system is developed in collaboration with RICOH GR for better photography quality. The smartphone features a 2K 7000nit HyperGlow display and a 200MP ultra clarity telephoto camera. It also packs a 7,000mAh Titan battery with 120W ultra fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 1,41,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant in Titanium Gray colour. It features a titanium frame and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with Galaxy AI capabilities. The smartphone comes with a 200MP camera with ProVisual Engine for high-quality photography and video recording. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and is designed for ultra gaming performance and long usage.
The realme GT 7 Pro is priced at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in Mars Orange color. It is powered by India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and comes with a 3X periscope flagship camera system. The smartphone features a RealWorld Eco² OLED Plus display for improved viewing quality and energy efficiency. It is designed to deliver strong performance for photography, gaming, and daily use.
The OnePlus 15 is priced at Rs 79,998 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant in Sand Storm color. It is powered by India’s first Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and includes personalized AI features. The smartphone comes with a 7,300mAh battery and supports fast charging for long usage. It also offers a 165Hz display for smooth visuals and a triple 50MP rear camera setup with 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording.
The iQOO 15 is priced at Rs 72,998 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in Legend color. It is powered by the fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and runs OriginOS 6 out of the box. The smartphone features a Samsung 2K M14 LTPO OLED display for high-quality visuals and smooth scrolling. It is designed to deliver strong performance for gaming and multitasking.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 5G is priced at Rs 74,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in Icyblue color. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and comes with Galaxy AI features. The smartphone features a 50MP camera with ProVisual Engine for enhanced photography. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 5G connectivity for fast network performance.
The OnePlus 13s is priced at Rs 50,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in Green Silk color. It runs on the Snapdragon® 8 Elite processor and comes with OxygenOS 15 along with OnePlus AI features. The phone features a 6.32-inch display and includes a lifetime display warranty. It is powered by a 5,850mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. For cameras, it offers a 50MP + 50MP dual rear setup and a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
