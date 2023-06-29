This is what Realme Narzo 60, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40 may cost in India

July is going to be a busy month with the launch of at least four new smartphones from different brands. Realme is coming up with a new Narzo phone, iQOO is set to expand its Neo phone lineup, and Motorola has finally decided to bring its latest foldable phones to India. These companies will reveal details and price of their upcoming phones at their launch, which is still some days away, but Amazon has inadvertently spoilt their plan. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 Pro to start at Rs 33,999 in India, reveals Amazon

Ahead of Prime Day sale, Amazon has put up new banners on the website to build the hype, but in doing so, it seems to have revealed the price of upcoming phones. Amazon has leaked the price of Realme Narzo 60, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and Motorola Razr 40 on its website ahead of their launch next month, according to a 91Mobiles report.

Here is the price for each smartphone, according to Amazon:

Realme Narzo 60 price

Amazon India’s website has revealed that the upcoming Realme Narzo 60 series will start at Rs 17,999. That is likely the price for the base variant of the standard Narzo 60 model. Realme is expected to launch two phones under the series: Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G. This also means that the price of the Pro model is still under wraps. But people waiting for the launch to know the price of the phone no longer need to wait.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro price

One of the most anticipated phones, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is also listed on Amazon. Ruining the company’s plans, Amazon suggests the base variant of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will cost Rs 33,999. This could be the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Rumours suggest there will be at least one more storage variant, the price of which is not a part of this reveal.

Motorola Razr 40 price

Motorola is coming up with two foldable phones about a month after their debut in China. As such, their launch is important, but Amazon did not think so. Through banners on its website, Amazon revealed the Motorola Razr 40 will cost at Rs 59,999. This could be the price of the base variant or the phone might have just one variant at all. The price of the other phone, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, is still under wraps.