These Aadhaar Card mistakes can create problems with bank KYC, how to check and fix

Most people only remember their Aadhaar card when they need it for KYC, opening a bank account, updating a mobile number, or applying for a government service. The problem is that many Aadhaar cards contain small errors that often go unnoticed for years. You may continue using your bank account without any issue, but the moment a fresh KYC verification is triggered, those mistakes can suddenly become a problem. Also Read: mAadhaar app shuts down soon: What changes and how to set up the new Aadhaar app

In many cases, banks ask customers to update their records if the details linked to Aadhaar do not match. It may not affect your bank account straight away, but these mistakes can show up when your bank asks for fresh KYC or document verification. Also Read: Aadhaar cash withdrawal without ATM card: Easy way to get money from bank

Name mismatch can create unnecessary trouble

A name mismatch is one of the most common issues. If the name on your Aadhaar does not match the one linked to your bank account, the discrepancy can surface during KYC or account verification. Also Read: Aadhaar card update new rules May 2026 for name, address, and DOB corrections

In many cases, the difference is fairly minor. It could be a spelling variation, a missing middle name, initials being used in one document but not the other, or a surname appearing differently across records. These things often seem insignificant until the bank cross-checks records during KYC verification.

Many people only discover the mismatch when updating their account details, applying for a loan, or completing a financial verification process.

Old mobile number linked to Aadhaar can become a headache

A lot of Aadhaar-related services today depend on OTP verification. Whether you want to download Aadhaar online, update details, complete e-KYC, or verify your identity, the OTP goes to the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar.

The issue is that many users change their phone numbers but forget to update Aadhaar records. Everything works fine until they need an OTP and realise it is being sent to a number they no longer use.

Wrong date of birth and other personal details

Incorrect date of birth details can also create problems when different documents are compared against each other. If your Aadhaar carries a different date of birth than your PAN card, bank account records, insurance documents, or investment accounts, verification requests may get delayed.

The same applies to gender information and other personal details. You may not notice these errors during everyday use. They usually come to light when you are updating bank records, applying for a financial service, or completing an important verification process.

Don’t ignore address updates

Address is another detail that many people rarely update. People move to a new city, change rented accommodation, or buy a new home, but the Aadhaar address often remains the same for years.

You may not face any problems because of an old address on a daily basis. The issue usually comes up when a bank asks for fresh KYC documents or updated address proof.

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How to update Aadhaar details

Visit an Aadhaar Enrolment or Update Centre. Carry the documents required for the correction. Submit the Aadhaar update form. Complete biometric verification, if applicable. Pay the prescribed fee. Keep the acknowledgement slip for tracking the request.

Details worth checking today

Name spelling and format

Date of birth

Gender information

Linked mobile number

Residential address

Aadhaar-bank account linking status

Many users only discover these issues when a bank asks for fresh KYC or a verification request gets delayed. Checking Aadhaar details beforehand can help avoid such situations.