Sony brings its first True RGB LED TVs to India with the new Bravia 7II series

Sony has introduced its high-end television lineup in India with the new Bravia 7II series. The lineup features some of the high-end display technologies such as the company’s first True RGB LED technology, Cognitive Processor XR, Dolby Vision support and Google TV integration. The newly launched smart TVs come with a variety of screen sizes, and are meant for users who want the best of home entertainment.

The Bravia 7II series is designed for those who seek the best of the best, which is flagship picture quality along with rich surround-sound and high-end gaming capabilities in one package.

Sony BRAVIA 7II India price

Sony has introduced Bravia 7II series here in India in 55-inch and 65-inch size and these are now on pre-booking.

The 55-inch variant will cost Rs 2,21,990. The 65-inch model comes at Rs 2,74,990 and the 63-inch model comes at Rs 2,81,315. 2,74,990. The company has also announced the MRPs of their respective products at Rs 3,59,900 and Rs 4,39,900, respectively.

The televisions can be pre-booked on Sony’s official website. The smart TVs will also be sold in the Sony retail stores, the ShopatSC website, major e-commerce websites and authorized retail stores.

Later this month, Sony will introduce 75-inch and 85-inch variants, and the massive 98-inch model can be expected to be available in India by the end of July.

Specifications

The biggest features of the Sony Bravia 7II series are the integration of Sony’s True RGB LED technology. The technology differs from the conventional LED backlighting systems as it makes use of dedicated red, green and blue LEDs that helps in improving colour reproduction and enhancing brightness levels.

The TVs also feature Sony’s RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro system that boosts the performance of local dimming, enhances contrast and reduces blooming effects around bright objects, the company claims.

There’s also RGB Triluminos Max tech that’s engineered for greater colour gamut and color intensity for a variety of content types.

Featuring Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR known as the brain of the camera

Sony’s Bravia 7II series boasts a range of features that are designed to enhance the picture quality in real time. At the heart of this series is its own Cognitive Processor XR, which optimizes picture quality in real time. The processor evaluates the material and fine-tunes the level of colors, contrast, sharpness and brightness to produce a more natural look.

XR Contrast Booster 20 is also included on the TVs to boost their dynamic range and enhance blacks. In the meantime, XR Clear Image technology cuts down on visual noise, and increases lower resolution content closer to 4K.

Sony has added XR Motion Clarity technology for sports enthusiasts and gamers to keep the motions in fast-action scenes smooth.

The new Sony TVs have the ability to support several different HDR formats, such as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. The lineup also features IMAX Enhanced certification, which enables audiences to watch movies and TV shows with enhanced image quality that are supported in the venue.

For even better viewing, the Bravia 7II series boasts Studio Calibrated Modes for popular streaming platforms like Sony Pictures Core, Netflix, and Prime Video. The modes automatically compensate the picture setting according to the creator’s intended vision.

The Bravia 7II series also emphasizes on producing immersive sound. For the 65″ and larger sizes, Sony has added Acoustic Multi-Audio+ technology to produce a more accurate soundstage.

The TVs also come with Voice Zoom 3 with AI Sound Separation to improve dialogue intelligibility, separating voices from background noise.

For the more cinematic-minded, Sony’s included 3D Surround Upscaling allows them to hear standard audio in a virtual 5.1.4 channel surround sound format. The addition of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X adds to the audio power of the lineup.

The Sony Bravia 7II is powered by Google TV, with a wealth of apps, movies, TV shows and streaming services readily available.

Hands-free control of the TV via Google Assistant with voice commands. The TV’s can also be controlled via Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, Google Cast, and Amazon Alexa.

Sony has also announced that it will be implementing Gemini for Google TV via a future update. Once available, it is expected to bring AI-powered content recommendations, search capabilities, and enhanced user interactions.

Developed specifically for gamers and PlayStation 5 players

The Bravia 7II series offers gamers a number of premium features. Both the TVs have the ability to connect with HDMI 2.1 at up to 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Sony has also included Game Menu 2, which provides quick access to gaming-related settings.

More game features consist of Dolby Vision Gaming, PS Remote Play assist, Auto HDR Tone Mapping, and Auto Genre Image Mode, which are all engineered to improve PlayStation 5 gamers’ experience.

Additional features

Bravia 7II series uses Sony Pictures Core with Pure Stream technology which can stream at up to 80Mbps for better quality.

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The televisions are also equipped with Sony’s X-Protection Pro technology that shields the televisions from power surges, lightning, humidity and dust, extending their protection from varying environmental situations.