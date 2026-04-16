Samsung’s next tri-fold could be wider, patent reveals new design

Samsung is still experimenting with foldable designs, and a new patent now shows another take on a triple-folding phone. The company had earlier worked on a tri-fold, the Galaxy Z TriFold, and this new filing suggests it may be trying something slightly different this time, especially in terms of shape. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S25 Ultra get MASSIVE price cuts after Galaxy S26 launch

The patent points to a wider design, which we have been hearing about for quite some time. Most current Galaxy foldables focus on a tall inner screen, but this one seems to move in the opposite direction. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 price drops by Rs 18,000 on Flipkart: Check offers

What the patent shows

The design in the patent includes three sections connected with hinges. When fully opened, the screen runs across all three sections, so it ends up looking closer to a wide tablet than a typical phone. Also Read: Huawei to bring first wide foldable phone ahead of Apple, Samsung

When folded, the structure stacks on top of itself, with one part of the screen still visible on the outside. This could act as a cover display for basic use without opening the device fully.

There are also mentions of added structural elements around the frame. These are meant to support the folding display and handle repeated use over time.

Why the wider form factor matters

The main change here is the width. Instead of making the display taller, Samsung seems to be trying out a wider layout this time, which could change how people actually use it.

A wider screen would naturally work better for things like watching videos, reading, or even handling multiple apps at once. The patent also shows the device being used in different positions, including a tent-like setup where it can stand on its own.

That kind of usage isn’t new, but seeing it on a tri-fold setup is something we haven’t really seen yet.

Where this fits in

Samsung has been trying out different foldable formats for a while now. Alongside this, there are also reports of a wider version of its regular foldable under the Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

So this tri-fold design may not be a standalone idea. It could simply be Samsung trying out different ideas before deciding what actually makes it to a final product.

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What to keep in mind

This is still just a patent, so there’s no guarantee this exact device will launch. Companies usually explore multiple designs like this before locking anything in. At this point, it just shows the kind of direction Samsung is experimenting with, especially beyond the usual foldable designs we see today.