Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 FE with Exynos chip: Report

Tech giant Samsung will reportedly launch the Fan Edition of the S23 series which will feature the Exynos chip, in the fourth quarter of this year. As reported by SamMobile, the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE will be powered by Exynos 2200 chip in all markets, including the US. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may launch after June this year

The Exynos 2200 was the tech giant’s first chip with an AMD graphics processing unit (GPU), and also powered the Galaxy S22 series in Europe. The S23 FE smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP rear camera.

It will likely come in 128GB and 256GB storage variants, with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Also, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature the same 4,500 mAh battery as its predecessors, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant was not planning to launch the Fan Edition for the S-series this year, which means that the ‘Galaxy S23 FE’ would not be launched. The company did not even release the Galaxy S22 FE last year. Therefore, it seemed that the tech giant was done with the Fan Edition offerings.

Samsung is reportedly planning to equip the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 144Hz display — making it the smoothest display on a Samsung phone.

A higher refresh rate ensures smoother animations, especially in games, so a 144Hz refresh rate on the display should be a welcome change. The downside, however, is the faster power consumption. Samsung has managed to reduce the rate of battery depletion when a high refresh rate is enabled on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, so it is likely the company will optimise battery consumption on the Galaxy S24 Ultra for a higher refresh rate.

The rest of the specifications of the display are not clear, but previous reports have suggested other features such as satellite connectivity on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung announced satellite connectivity for its Galaxy smartphones earlier this year and said that the future Exynos chips would be integrated with that technology. Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a better range of Exynos chips, which may power the next Galaxy S flagship phones.