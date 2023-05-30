comscore
Samsung prepares to develop chips for XR devices: Report

The new chipsets for XR devices will be responsible for running the operating system and applications, calculating sensor data, and tracking user motions.

  • Samsung is reportedly planning to develop chips for XR devices.
  • Samsung's plans to venture into the XR device chip market are now taking concrete shape.
  • Samsung is also planning to compete with Google and Qualcomm.
Samsung is reportedly planning to develop chips for XR (Extended Reality) devices as the company is expected to unveil a new XR headset sometime later this year or the first half of next year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India launch scheduled for June 6: Here's what to expect

According to The Korea Economic Daily, citing sources, the company’s plans to venture into the XR device chip market are now taking concrete shape. Also Read - Update: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may not launch before Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

The System LSI division of Samsung that makes Exynos processors and ISOCELL camera sensors has started taking its first step toward making processors for XR devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 4G with 5000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specifications and offers

The tech giant also plans to compete with Google and Qualcomm.

Moreover, the report said that the company could design completely new chips or modify existing ones to suit XR devices.

The chipsets are responsible for running the operating system and applications, calculating sensor data, and tracking user motions.

With XR devices, rich data can be overlaid over reality to create experiences like live translation, immersive meetings, and navigation, the report said.

According to Counterpoint Research, over 110 million XR devices could be sold yearly by 2025, a massive jump from the current 18 million units per year.

Another market tracker, IDC, predicts the XR devices market will reach $50.9 billion in 2025, up from $13.9 billion in 2022.

In November last year, Meta (formerly Facebook) released its new high-end mixed reality headset, Meta Quest Pro.

The company has sold over 10 million units of its predecessor Meta Quest worldwide.

  Published Date: May 30, 2023 7:28 PM IST
