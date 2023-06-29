Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 may not arrive next month

comscore
Samsung may not unveil Galaxy Buds 3 at Galaxy Unpacked event next month

Samsung is set to host the second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year next. Now word is that it may not unveil Galaxy Buds 3 at the event.

Samsung will reportedly not unveil the new Galaxy Buds 3 at the Unpacked event which is scheduled to be held next month.

Before debuting a new product, the company sends information to partner retailers and mobile carriers to help them prepare for the new product’s release, reports SamMobile.

According to @_snoopytech_, the company already sent the information about the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

However, the leaker mentioned that the company has not shared any information about upcoming audio products.

This indicates that a new pair of Galaxy Buds might not be unveiled at the Unpacked event.

Earlier this month, Samsung had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

The Unpacked event will take place at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in Samseong-dong.

Seoul was chosen this year due to its influence on global trends through its innovative and dynamic culture, and it also shows the company’s strong confidence in the foldable category.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 29, 2023 5:09 PM IST
