comscore
News

RuPay introduces CVV-less payments for tokenized cards: Check eligible merchants and how it works

News

CVV-less payment will ensure an effortless experience for the cardholders as they will not have to reach out to their wallet for any card details

  • Published: May 15, 2023 6:33 PM IST

Highlights

  • CVV-less payment will be available to those who have tokenized their cards.
  • CVV-less payment is now available with RazorPay for merchants only.
  • CVV-less payment with Auto read OTP can ensure a smoother experience.
RuPay

Image: Reuters

RuPay has introduced the CVV (Card Verification Value) free payment experience for its Debit, Credit and Prepaid cardholders. This facility will be available to those who have tokenized their cards on the merchant application or webpage. Also Read - NPCI says customers won’t be charged for UPI transactions

This feature will ensure an effortless experience for the cardholders as they will not have to reach out to their wallet for any card details if they have tokenized their card on the e-commerce merchant which supports this feature. Cardholders will now just need an OTP for a successful transaction. Also Read - UPI transactions over Rs 2,000 will be charged at 1.1 percent starting April 1

Eligible merchants Also Read - UPI Lite to be available on iOS in the two-three weeks: Paytm's Shreyas Srinivasan

This feature is now available with RazorPay for merchants such as Rapido, Porter, and others. RuPay is also collaborating with major aggregators/gateways such as PayU, CyberSource, Firstdata, Paytm, and others to offer this feature to more merchants.

“Our vision has always been to ensure effortless payments for all our RuPay cardholders without compromising on the security aspect. Having worked with the payments industry extensively for implementation of Card on File Tokenization, which ensures utmost security of sensitive card information, now we are aiming at making the payment experience of a tokenized card seamless,” said Denny Thomas, Head RuPay.

RuPay went live on Card on File Tokenization in 2021. Tokenization is a simple technology to secure card transactions by replacing card details with a unique token or code.

How Auto read OTP can ensure a smoother experience for Cardholders

When a cardholder chooses to save their card for a domestic e-commerce transaction, they verify the transaction with the card details (Card number, CVV, Card expiry date) once and then enter the OTP (two-factor authentication), the details are then tokenized and stored with the merchant.

This protects the card details of the customer from cyber frauds as real details are not stored with the merchant. On the merchants that support CVV-less payments, for the next transactions customer can finish the payment by just entering the OTP without entering the CVV or other card details again.

With the auto-read OTP feature on customers’ devices, this payment experience becomes easier than ever.

RuPay is India’s homegrown card network from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. NPCI has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country. Other products from NPCI include Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC FasTag) and Bharat BillPay.

  • Published Date: May 15, 2023 6:33 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S23 goes on sale in new lime colour variant in India

RuPay introduces CVV-less payments for tokenized cards: Check eligible merchants and how it works

Oppo F23 5G launched in India: Check details

Android has a new feature to help your remember you friend's birthday

Asus ROG Phone 7 series goes on sale in India: Check top offers

WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video