Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 reportedly launched

The Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G may be the latest smartphone in the company’s kitty of numerous Note devices. According to a report, the Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G has arrived in China but the company website does not show anything about this phone. The new phone takes the total number of phones in the Redmi Note 12 series to 12. Redmi’s new phone brings specifications such as an OLED display, a fast-charging battery, and multiple cameras on the back. It comes across as a good mid-range phone based solely on that internals until you take a look at the phone’s processor.

Powering the Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G is the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, which is an entry-level 5G chipset. That means it sits at the bottom-most rung in the performance ladder pertaining to 5G chipsets from Qualcomm. It is, thus, not exactly a mid-range phone but that is not to say it is bad. For someone looking for a 5G phone that offers a good viewing experience, a fast enough processor for multitasking and casual gaming, and a long-lasting battery, the Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G is worth considering.

Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G price in India

According to Gizmochina, the Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,626) for the single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This price does not exactly resonate with a low-end phone, which is why it may be a deal-breaker for some customers. At this price, you can find faster phones on the market. The Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G will be available in black, white, and gold colours.

Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G specifications

The new Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, as mentioned before. The phone runs Android 13-based MIUI 14. On the back of the Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is an LED flash module on the back. Despite having an OLED panel, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.