Redmi Note 12, Note 12C launched in India, prices start at Rs 8,999

Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12C have been launched in India. The new phones come with processors that do not support 5G networks, the ability to expand RAM virtually, and multiple cameras. While the Redmi Note 12 is on the higher end of the low-cost phone market, the Redmi Note 12C is more suited for users who do not want much from their next phone. Also Read - Redmi Note 12 4G design and color option revealed before launch on March 30

“With segment-first features and powerful processors, Redmi Note 12 and Redmi 12C are designed to provide a hassle-free user experience for consumers who are looking for fast performance at honest pricing,” said Sneha Tainwala, director of smartphones and tablet business at Xiaomi India.

Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12C price in India

Redmi 12C will be available at a price of Rs 8,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. ICICI Bank card holders can get a discount of Rs 500, taking the effective pricing to Rs 8,499 and Rs 10,499, respectively. The device will be available across Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Studio, Mi Home and authorised retail partners starting 6th April, 12 noon.

The Redmi Note 12 will be available for Rs 14,999 for 6GB+64GB and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. For ICICI Bank card holders, an introductory offer of flat Rs 1,000 off is available, taking the effective pricing to Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. There is an additional discount of Rs 500 on both variants – Rs 13,499 for the 6GB+64GB variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorized retail partners starting 6th April, 12 noon.

Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12C specifications

The Redmi Note 12 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor. It has a 5000mAh battery that uses a USB-C port. You get a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera on the back of the phone. For selfies, it has a 13-megapixel camera. While the maximum RAM option on the phone is 6GB, you can expand it by 5GB.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 12C features a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate, a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, with support for 5GB dynamic RAM. With up to 128GB of storage, the phone supports a microSD card for more expansion. With Lavender Purple, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Matte Black colour options, the Redmi Note 12C comes with a 5000mAh battery. On the back, you get 50-megapixel dual cameras.