Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 4G will be up for sale today

Redmi just announced the new Redmi 12 series, which includes both 4G and 5G models of the phone. If you have been waiting to buy either, both phones will go on sale later today. Alongside, the latest Xiaomi Smart TV X will also be available to buy. The new Redmi 12 phones come with big displays, dual cameras, and fast-charing batteries, but depending on 5G compatibility, their chipsets are different.

During the sale, Redmi will offer a range of offers on both Redmi 12 4G and Redmi 12 5G. Let us quickly get these offers out of our way before we talk about the specifications of both phones.

Redmi 12 4G price and offers

The Redmi 12 4G costs Rs 9,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant and Rs 11,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. If you use an ICICI Bank credit or debit card, you get a flat discount of Rs 1,000, so the effective price becomes Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,499.

Redmi 12 5G price and offers

The Redmi 12 5G is priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,499 for the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, respectively. When using an ICICI Bank credit or debit card, you get an instant discount of Rs 1,000.

Both phones will become available to buy on Xiaomi’s website, Mi Home and Mi Studio, authorised retail partners. However, the Redmi 12 4G will be available on Flipkart, as well, while the Redmi 12 5G will go on sale on Amazon, too.

Redmi 12 5G specifications

The Redmi 12 5G comes with a 6.79-inch full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, a peak brightness of 450 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.23 storage space with a hybrid slot that can be used to expand the storage capacity using a microSD card with up to 1TB of space. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14.

In terms of the camera, the Redmi 12 5G sports a 50MP+2MP camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It has bottom-firing speakers and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W Type-C fast charging support. For connectivity, it has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth version 5.3.

The Redmi 12 5G will be available in Moonstone Silver, Pastel Blue and Jade Black colour variants.

Redmi 12 4G specifications

The Redmi 12, on the other hand, comes with a 6.79-inch full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, a peak brightness of 550 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space with a hybrid slot that can be used to expand the storage capacity using a microSD card with up to 1TB of space. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14.

Coming to the camera, the Redmi 12 sports a 50MP+8MP+2MP camera setup at the back and an 8MP camera in the front. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W Type-C fast charging support. For connectivity, it has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth version 5.3.

The Redmi 12 will be available in Jade Black, Pastel Blue and Moonstone Silver colour variants.