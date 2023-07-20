Realme is offering special deals and discounts on the purchase of its Narzo series smartphones in India. These discounts are not available on the purchase of the Realme Narzo N55, but also on the purchase of the Realme Narzo 60 series, which includes the Narzo 60 5G and the Narzo 60 Pro 5G smartphones.

Realme says that these discounts will be available on Amazon India and Realme India’s website between July 20 and July 26. The company says that during the period of the sale, interested buyers will be able to avail bank offer of up to Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the Realme Narzo 60 series and the Narzo N55 series smartphones in addition to no-cost EMI option.

Here are all the offers on the purchase of the Narzo series smartphones that you need to check out:

Realme Narzo N55

At the moment, the 4+64GB variant of the Realme Narzo N55 is available at a price of Rs 10,999. During the time period of the sale, the company is offering a discount of Rs 500 on the variant bringing down the effective price to Rs 10,499.

Similarly, the 6+128GB variant costs Rs 12,999 in India. During the sale period it is getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on the variant, which reduces the effective price of the device to Rs 11,999.

Realme Narzo 60 5G

At the moment, the 8+128GB variant of the Realme Narzo 60 5G is available at a price of Rs 17,999. During the time period of the sale, the company is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the variant bringing down the effective price to Rs 16,699.

Similarly, the 8+2568GB variant of the phone costs Rs 19,999 in India. During the period of the sale, the Narzo 60 5G smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on the variant, which reduces the effective price of the device to Rs 18,999.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G

Lastly, the 8+128GB variant of the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G costs Rs 23,999. During the time period of the sale, the company is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on the variant, which will bring down the effective price to Rs 22,699.

Similarly, the 12+2568GB variant of the Narzo 60 Pro costs Rs 26,999 in India. During the sale period it is getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on the variant, which reduces the effective price of the device to Rs 25,999.

Also, the top variant of the phone with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storag space costs Rs 29,999 in India. After getting a discount of Rs 1,000, it will be available at a price of Rs 28,999.

Additionally, the company is offering up to six months of no-cost EMI option on the purchase of all the three variants of the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G smartphone.

