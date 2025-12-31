Oppo Pad 5 Confirmed To Launch In India With 10,050mAh Battery: What To Expect More?

Oppo is quietly expanding its footprint beyond smartphones in India, and tablets seem to be next in line. The company has now confirmed that the Oppo Pad 5 will launch in India soon. The confirmation comes from a Flipkart microsite for the upcoming Reno 15 series, where the tablet is listed alongside the phones.

While Oppo hasn’t announced an exact launch date yet, the listing makes it clear that the Pad 5 is headed to India, and it won’t be a long wait.

Oppo Pad 5: What Is Confimed And What To Expect

From the teaser itself, Oppo has already locked in a few key details. The Oppo Pad 5 will come with a 2.8K display, a 10,050mAh battery, and an AI-powered note-taking feature. This is slightly different from the China variant, which launched with a higher-resolution 3K panel and a marginally bigger 10,420mAh battery. On paper, the difference doesn’t look big enough to change the overall experience for Indian users.

Beyond the teaser, most of the hardware is already known from the China launch. The Oppo Pad 5 is expected to feature a 12.1-inch LCD display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, which can go up to 144Hz depending on usage. Stylus support is also on board, although it will likely be sold separately.

The tablet is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This puts the Pad 5 firmly in the upper mid-premium category. The large 10,050mAh battery supports 67W fast charging, which should help with quicker top-ups despite the size.

In China, the tablet runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and features 8MP cameras on both the front and back. If Oppo brings the same configuration to India, the Pad 5 could easily become one of the more powerful Android tablets available in this segment.

Oppo Pad 5 Expected Price

In China, the Oppo Pad 5 starts at around CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 32,000) and goes up to about Rs 44,000 for the top variant. If Oppo follows similar pricing in India, the tablet will compete with options like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and even entry-level Apple iPad models.

Flipkart’s listing shows the Oppo Pad 5 in Black and Pink colour options, though Oppo hasn’t revealed the official colour names yet. Still, we need to wait for the official launch for the price, specifications and features.