OnePlus may launch its first foldable phone in August

During the event in February, OnePlus confirmed that the launch of the first foldable phone will happen sometime in the third quarter of 2023.

OnePlus foldable phone may be coming this August. Tipster Max Jambor, who has a decent track record related to OnePlus leaks, has claimed the launch of OnePlus’ first foldable is happening in the next three months. OnePlus confirmed the existence of its foldable device earlier this year during the launch event of the OnePlus 11 series. Also Read - OnePlus to announce foldable phones later this year: All you need to know

During the event in February, OnePlus confirmed that the launch of the first foldable phone will happen sometime in the third quarter of 2023. So, Jambor’s claim makes sense, even though an exact date is still not clear. Anyway, if OnePlus is targetting an August timeline for the launch of its first foldable phone, it may be the company’s way to steal the spotlight from Samsung’s next foldable phones. According to reports, Samsung may launch Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 around the same time.

OnePlus’ first foldable may coincidentally have one more rival. Google is likely to launch its first foldable, dubbed Pixel Fold, at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event, which kicks off May 10. If OnePlus, Samsung, and Google launch their foldable phones around the same time, it will be interesting to see which one would appeal to customers more.

The first foldable from OnePlus may be called the OnePlus V Fold. While there are no details on the device’s specifications, rumours are rife that the OnePlus V Fold may come with nearly the same specifications as the Oppo Find N2. But what is not clear is whether the OnePlus V Fold availability will be limited to China.

If the OnePlus V Fold is going to be like the Oppo Find N2, we could be looking at the following specifications: a 7.1-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,550 nits, a small 5.54-inch display, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 50-megapixel main camera assisted by a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 4520mAh battery.

  • Published Date: May 4, 2023 10:23 PM IST
