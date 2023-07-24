OnePlus Open foldable phone may be based on Oppo Find N2

OnePlus’ first foldable phone is shaping up to be an interesting device. After initial rumours that claimed it would be called the OnePlus V Fold, some recent ones have dubbed the foldable as OnePlus Open. Most specifications of the foldable phone, as well as its leaked renders, are already out, but we still do not know everything about the OnePlus Open. A new tip now suggests that the OnePlus Open will bear resemblance to the Oppo Find N2, at least in terms of its form factor.

According to prolific tipster Max Jambor — who has a good record of sharing leaks on the OnePlus’ foldable phone, the OnePlus Open will most likely be based on Oppo’s latest foldable phone, Find N2. That does not mean OnePlus is copying the looks of Oppo Find N2 — although I do not see a reason why it cannot do that. What it instead means is that the OnePlus Open will adopt Find N2’s form factor while featuring a design of its own. That means the dimensions and the overall feel of the OnePlus foldable phone will likely be similar to that of the Oppo Find N2.

What similarity?

That means the OnePlus Open will have a book-style folding mechanism. There will be an outer display and an inner display that folds from the inside. Several CAD renders and press photos have given us a fair idea of what to expect from the phone. A narrow bezel on the sides of the screen makes the device look sleek. The outer and inner displays have a punch-hole design. The camera island is large, but that is intentional to make the phone stand out.

It makes sense for OnePlus, as well as Oppo because the Find N2 is exclusive to just China, so the OnePlus Open could be the brand’s answer to the foldable category phones for other markets, including India where Oppo sells its flip phone, Find N2 Flip.

The tipster also said that the OnePlus Open is good enough to compete with others and that it does look good. He also said the OnePlus Open will feature a periscope camera with 3x optical zoom, apart from becoming available in Black and Green colours.

OnePlus Open specifications

While the latest leak does not talk about specifications, we have learned before that the OnePlus Open will come with a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera inside the punch-hole of this display may use a 20MP sensor. On the inside, the phone may feature a 7.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1900×2100 pixels with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The left-aligned punch-hole on the display may carry a 32MP camera.

Powering the foldable phone may be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with support for 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The rear cameras on the foldable may include a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, alongside a 48MP ultrawide sensor and a 64MP telephoto sensor. It may also pack a 4800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.