OnePlus 11R 5G to get three years of Android updates and four years of security patches

OnePlus 11R 5G will receive 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates. This means the OnePlus 11R users would be getting updates up to Android 17.

  • OnePlus 11R 5G will receive 3 years of Android updates.
  • The smartphone comes with 4 years of security updates.
  • OnePlus 11R 5G is available in India in two memory variants.
OnePlus 11R 5G will receive 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates. This means the OnePlus 11R users would be getting updates up to Android 17. Note that the device comes with OxygenOS 13, an Android 13-based operating system right out of the box. Also Read - OnePlus 11R 5G renders reveal a design similar to the OnePlus 11

“We would like to inform you that, the OnePlus 11R device will receive 4 major Android updates and 5 years of security updates respectively. Hope this information helps,” the smartphone maker mentioned in a tweet.

OnePlus 11R 5G Price in India:

OnePlus 11R 5G is available in India in two memory variants – 8GB+128GB for Rs 39,999 and 16GB+256GB for Rs 44,999. The OnePlus 11R 5G will be available starting February 28, 2023. The device is available in two colours: Galactic Silver and Sonic Black.

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications, features:

The OnePlus 11R features a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0 technology and a resolution of 2772*1240. OnePlus 11R 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This device also comes with the RAM-Vita tech and a top-level cooling system offering a 5,177.46 mm2 VC area.

The handset runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS custom skin out of the box. The OnePlus 11R comes with a new triple camera system and a 5000mAh battery with Battery Health Engine technology.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 11R 5G houses a triple camera on the back, with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options onboard include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone measures 163.1×74.1×8.53mm and weighs 205 grams. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, Dolby Atmos, and an alert slider.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2023 2:47 PM IST
