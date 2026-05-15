NEET UG 2026 re-exam date announced after leak row, admit cards on June 14: How to download

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date: The National Testing Agency has announced the NEET UG 2026 re-exam date after cancelling the earlier examination after the paper leak controversy erupted. Students had been waiting for an official update ever since the exam was scrapped earlier this month.

According to NTA, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam will now be conducted on June 21, 2026. Fresh admit cards will also be issued for all candidates appearing in the exam.

The earlier NEET UG exam was held on May 3, but was later cancelled after reports of a paper leak surfaced. The matter is currently being investigated by the CBI.

Admit cards to be released on June 14

NTA has confirmed that candidates will be able to download their fresh admit cards starting June 14, 2026. Since the earlier examination has been cancelled completely, old admit cards will not remain valid for the re-exam.

Students will have to download the newly issued admit card through the official NEET website. NTA has meanwhile asked students and parents to rely only on official updates and avoid falling for rumours or unverified posts circulating on social media.

How to download NEET UG 2026 admit card

Candidates can follow these steps once the admit cards are released on June 14:

Visit the official NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in Open the NEET UG 2026 admit card link available on the homepage Enter your application number and password Fill in the security captcha code Your admit card will appear on the screen Download and save it for future use

Students are advised to carefully check details like exam centre, reporting time, photograph, and personal information after downloading the admit card.

No fresh registration or fee required

NTA has clarified that students do not need to apply again for the re-exam. The registration details submitted earlier will automatically be carried forward for the new examination.

This also means candidates will not have to pay any additional examination fee. The agency said no extra charges will be taken from students for the re-test.

The previously selected examination centres and candidature details will continue for the upcoming exam cycle.

NEET exam to go online from 2027

Following the controversy around the paper leak, the government has also announced major changes for future NEET exams. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stated that NEET will move to an online format from next year.

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Till now, the NEET exam has been conducted using OMR sheets in offline mode. The shift to online exams is being seen as one of the steps taken to improve security and reduce the chances of such incidents in future.