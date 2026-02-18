National Payments Corporation of India Introduces an AI Model to Manage UPI Support

National Payment Corporation of India has introduced a new AI-powered system that will make online transactions simple and efficient. As India’s digital payment system is growing fast, the usage of higher transactions has increased too. To solve this issue, NPCI has unveiled a system called FiMI, which is designed to improve how UPI queries and disputes are handled.

What Is FiMI

National Payment Corporation of India has launched a new system called FiMI, a small language model. The system is built in-house by NPCI that focuses on India’s digital payments ecosystem. The model is introduced at India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

FiMI does not work like other generic AI tools. It is trained on payment-related data and understands how UPI works. In addition, it also focuses on several major issues related to payments such as how transactions fail and how complaints are resolved.

The digital payment systems require accuracy, consistency, and correct responses. Evn small errors can lead to create confusion and loss. The new FiMI system is launched with an aim to improve all these issues within online payment ecosystem.

At NPCI, sovereignty has always been central to our mission of ensuring safe and secure digital transactions for India. Extending this vision to AI, we built FiMI (Finance Model for India) — a domain-specialized language model trained on multibillion tokens of India-specific,… pic.twitter.com/OFx7egDCrJ — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) February 17, 2026

How FiMI Supports UPI Users

Users can find the FiMI tool inside UPI Help Assistant. The tool will allow users to ask questions in simple language. In addition, it will elaborate a step-by-step guide for users if they face issues including failed payments, delays, and chargebacks. Interestingly, you don’t need to call customer care or search through long menus.

Languages Support

The FiMI AI-powered system is currently available in 4 languages, including Hindi, English, Telugu, and Bengali. NPCI also plans to add more Indian languages in the next six to eight months.

Online payment system is an integral part of India and as usage grows, so does disputes and service requests. By launching FiMI, NPCI is trying o handle these issues at scale and reduce pressure on support systems. It is not just designed to answer simple questions instantly, but will also guide users through proper steps based on existing rules and regulations.

Technical Paper

Furthermore, NPCI has also published a technical paper explaining how FiMI works and how it is developed. The main goal behind this paper is to promote responsible AI usage and transparency among users. The organisation is working to improve the model’s performance and language coverage.