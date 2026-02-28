Mobile World Congress 2026: Biggest tech launches and 6G demos to watch

World’s largest and most influential annual trade show- The Mobile World Congress is all set to become the biggest event of the year in 2026. The conference for connectivity, mobile, and technology industries is scheduled to take place from March 2–5, 2026. The annual event will take place at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain. MWC 2026 will be attended by industry leaders, device makers, and network companies. In addition, the event will focus on what comes next in mobile technology.

This year, the focus is not only on smartphones but also on AI devices, robotics, and next-generation connectivity.

We have curated the list of what could be showcased at MWC 2026:

Xiaomi 17 Series

Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil its Xiaomi 17 series at MWC 2026. To lookback on, the said device is already launched in China, but still not available globally. It features a 6.3-inch 120Hz display and under the hood is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The smartphone offers up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. To power the phone, the tech giant packs it with a 7,000mAh battery with 100W charging. For optics, buyers will get three 50MP rear cameras.

Moving to the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, it comes with a larger 6.9-inch display and a 200MP periscope camera. It uses the same chipset but has a slightly smaller 6,800mAh battery with 90W charging. A special Leica-branded edition is also expected, offering camera-focused features and a redesigned camera module.

Honor Magic V6 and Humanoid Robot

One of the most striking showcase could be from Honor- its Humanoid Robot smartphone and Honor Magic V6 foldable phone. Reports suggest the Honor Magic V6 fold could include a battery as large as 7,150mAh. This may become the biggest battery seen in a foldable device so far. A global variant may feature a slightly smaller battery.

Honor is also expected to showcase a humanoid service robot. The company says it can assist users in tasks like shopping. Full details are not available yet, but it highlights Honor’s expansion into AI and robotics.

Nothing Phone 4a

Nothing has already announced to launch its Nothing Phone 4a, and the possibility hint at MWC 2026. The tech giant has already carried out themed promotional activities in London and Bengaluru. The company will host a ‘Built Different’ launch event on 5 March 2026, the same day MWC will see its last day of event. The phone is expected to features a redesigned Glyph lighting system. Leaks suggest a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, and 12GB RAM. It may also include a 5,400mAh battery with 50W charging and dual 50MP cameras.

6G and Wi-Fi 8 Technology

Apart from smartphone, MWC could also witness 6G and Wi-Fi 8 technology too. Ericsson is reported to display early 6G systems, developed in collaboration with Apple and Mediatek. The tech giant will showcase 6G with an aim to display future use cases like AI-powered extended reality.

Wi-Fi 8 will also see a center stage at MWC 2026 by companies including Broadcom. The new standard will be more focused on low latency and better coverage, rather than only focusing on fast speeds.

MWC 2026 clearly shows that the future of mobile technology is moving beyond smartphones. AI devices, foldables, robotics, and next-gen networks will define the next phase of innovation.