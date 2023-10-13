Jio Bharat B1 launched: Check price, specifications of new feature phone

Jio Bharat B1 is the latest feature phone from Reliance Jio that joins previously launched phones such as Jio Bharat V2 and Karbonn K1 to offer a 4G experience at very low prices. The Jio Bharat B1 is now listed on the company website. However, the listing reads Jio Bharat B1 series, which might mean there are more similar feature phones in the pipeline. The first one, which is simply called B1, comes with a slightly bigger display and bigger battery than the Jio Bharat V2. There is support for 4G connectivity, but the phone is carrier-locked for Jio SIM cards only.

Jio Bharat B1 price in India

The new Jio Bharat B1 costs Rs 1,299 for the only variant that comes in an all-black body. The website does not say whether or not the phone is now on sale. The Jio Bharat phones are available to buy from Reliance Digital, Jio Mart, and Amazon only.

Jio Bharat B1 specifications

The Jio Bharat B1 comes with a 2.4-inch display, which is bigger than what you get on other Jio Bharat phones. Although it is not ideal for watching movies or sports, it is there if you wish to take that experience. Because this phone supports 4G connectivity, you can stream music and videos on it. The design is also a little different from other Jio Bharat phones. The B1 uses polycarbonate on its body with a matte finish on the back. The camera is situated inside a rectangular island running edge-to-edge — much like the visor on Pixel phones.

Inside the Jio Bharat B1, there is a 2000mAh battery that the company claims can go on for long on a single charge. The phone runs the Jio Bharat platform that allows the device to stream songs from the JioSaavn app, stream movies, shows, and sports from the JioCinema app, and make UPI payments using the JioPay app. There is also a built-in FM radio on the phone and it supports 23 languages natively.