Infinix has announced the expansion of its products portfolio in India. The tech company revealed that it will soon launch Infinix Hot 30i smartphone and Infinix Y1 Plus Neo laptop.

As per the official statement, "The Hot 30i smartphone and the Y1 Plus Neo laptop are both appealing and will be aggressively priced, having a typical FIST approach. The Hot 30i smartphone is tipped to have a bigger memory, a huge display, and a dynamic design with a glass and leather finish, while the Y1 Plus laptop will be lightweight, portable, and feature-packed."

The company further added, "With these new releases, Infinix is anticipated to solidify its position as a leading provider of high-quality, budget-friendly mobile devices and laptops."

For the unversed, the company recently launched Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus in India at a starting price of Rs 29,490.

The Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus comes with a thin and light design. It has an aluminum alloy built and a textured back. It has a dual-tone design when including the keyboard in the mix.

The laptop sports a 15.6-inch narrow-bezel display with a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). It does not have fancy high refresh rate support. That said, it’s a 60Hz refresh rate panel.

The screen has 250 nits of peak brightness, 87 percent sRGB color gamut, and Anti Glare protection. It features a premium AG Glass touchpad and a backlit LED keyboard.

As for performance, the laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3-1005G1 dual-core processor and has Intel UHD graphics. Since it is a notebook-style laptop, it misses out on a dedicated GPU.

It has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256/512GB of Nvme PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. It packs a 50Wh battery with support for 65W PD charging via the USB Type-C port. Infinix claims 10 hours of video playback on a single charge.