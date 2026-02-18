India AI Impact Summit 2026: Smart saree designs, radar-based bikes, and AI doctor support take center stage

Artificial Intelligence is taking a center role in our everyday lives as it is no longer limited to chatbots and mobile apps. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is one of the best platforms to witness how artificial intelligence is playing a major role in our day-to-day tasks. Several companies across India showed their AI services and tools that are being used to reduce errors and save time. From weaving sarees to healthcare to improving road safety, the India AI Impact Summit showcased various practical solutions that can change daily life.

AI-Designed Sarees

Tata Consultancy Services showcased one of the best AI innovations-AI-powered sarees. Handloom sector supports millions of families in India, nevertheless, creating a saree and its design takes several weeks. One slight mistake will lead to major loss and product returns. TCS introduced an AI-powered platform that can create loom-ready designs using voice commands, sketches, and images.

Additionally, TCS’s Intelligent Design Platform provides 3D and AR previews too. This feature will allow customers to see how the saree will look before weaving starts. The platform also has a ‘Smart Weaver Assist’ tool that comes with an LED support on the loom. This feature helps in reducing manual errors and speeds up production.

AI-Powered Electric Motorbike

Another company names Ultraviolette Automotive showcased their X-47 Crossover electric motorcycle at AI Impact Summit 2026. The bike is equipped with the built-in radar systems and camera systems. Not only this, it also has UV HyperSense that helps in detecting nearby vehicles and gives real-time alerts.

The company has also included a dashcam, fast charging, and claimed range of 323 Km. The bike’s radar system can warn riders if a vehicle suddenly brakes.

Health AI Offers Real-Time Doctor Support

Access to hospitals is still a challenge in rural areas in India. Wipro launched a tool called Health AI, with an aim to support technicians during medical scans. The AI tool will analyze the data and suggests a possible conditions and treatment options.

Doctors still make the final decision, but the tool will work as a secondary layer of review with them. The Health AI will reduce human errors and speeds up diagnosis.

AI in Classrooms and Online Exams

Extramarks Education, n Indian education technology (edtech) company introduced an AI-powered system to monitor exams. The tool will detect unusual patterns, including identical answers or suspicious online behavior and will send alerts to teachers. It wil not punish students directly, but will be helpful for teachers for review.

Virtual Try-On Kiosks for Retail

The GenAI Virtual Try-On Kiosk allows shoppers to see how clothes will look without using trial rooms. The system captures an image and displays selected outfits instantly. Users can save their look and proceed to purchase without long queues.