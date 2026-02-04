‘I Want You Back’: Deepinder Goyal encourages ex-Zomato employees to come back

The Indian online food giant, Zomato, is once again making headlines after founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal invited former employees to consider rejoining the company. In a long public post, the CEO invited people who once worked at Zomato. He addressed them and said if they could reconsider joining the company once again, mentioning their valuable experience and that many former employees still understand the culture better than anyone else who joins the company.

Zomato Founder Inviting Former Employees

In a long message on X (formerly Twitter), Deepinder openly admits that Zomato may not have been the right workplace for everyone. He said, it might be possible that company’s environment and leadership may not have met the expectations of some employees when they were part of it. However, despite this, he believes many people who left the organization still remember Zomato as a special place to work.

Addressed Concerns

Goyal also addressed several concerns about grudges and closed doors. He said, he is not holding on to the past, and hence encourages former employees to be part of the company once again. He urges them not to hesitate if they want to return.

If you used to work at Zomato, whether you chose to move on, or I was the one who asked you to leave, this is for you. I know that for many of you, Zomato didn't have the environment, or the leadership you needed at the time. But I know for sure, that you loved being at Zomato,… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 3, 2026

Needs Experienced Talent at Eternal Limited

To recall, Zomato has rebranded its parent company from Zomato Limited to Eternal Limited in 2025. The company now includes business such as Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, Feeding India, and several other new ventures. In his detailed message on X, Goyal explained that the broader Eternal ecosystem is growing and that’s the reason why company needs people who were already part of it because they understand how everything works there. He further states in his post that the teams at Eternal need people who know the culture and care about maintaining high standards.

Leadership Role Change

Goyal also addresses doubts related to his leadership position in the company. He clarified, even though he is no longer CEO of Eternal, his involvement will remain strong within the organization. He said he will continue to be actively involves in the company’s next phase. As of January 2026, Albinder Dhindsa is the CEO of Eternal

Invitation to Reconnect Directly

To make things and process easier for former employees, he encouraged them to reach out to him directly. He said if employees feel that they still have some unfinished business at the company, they can reach out to him. He said there is no need to overthink the decision and promised open conversations about suitable roles.

He also added that the company is willing to find positions that match the current goals and life situations of returning employees.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

What’s Next Chapter for Goyal

Look back on the time when Goyal said that he is stepping down from the day-to-day leadership tasks in the company so that he can explore new ideas that involves high risk. He will continue to be the Vice Chairman of Eternal, and hence, will focus on long-term growth and innovation in the company.