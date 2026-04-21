How to avoid UPI fraud by identifying fake requests and common scam tricks

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 21, 2026, 12:19 PM (IST)
UPI payments are fast and easy, but they require careful use. Always check the receiver name before sending money to avoid mistakes. Do not share your UPI ID or QR code with unknown people. Stay alert while making payments, especially on public networks.
Never enter your UPI PIN to receive money, as it is only needed for sending payments. Fraudsters often send fake requests to trick users into approving payments. Avoid clicking on unknown or suspicious links related to transactions. Always verify the source before accepting any request.
Most UPI apps allow users to set daily transaction limits for better control. Using this feature can reduce risk in case of fraud or misuse. Lower limits help protect your bank balance from large losses. You can adjust these limits based on your daily payment needs.
UPI AutoPay is useful for managing subscriptions and recurring bills. It should only be enabled for trusted apps and services. Always check the amount and payment frequency before approval. Disable AutoPay if the service is no longer required.
Your UPI PIN should always be kept private and secure. Do not store it in notes, messages, or easily accessible places. Changing your PIN regularly adds an extra layer of safety. Use a strong and unique PIN combination to avoid easy guesses.
Always download UPI apps from official app stores to avoid fake versions. Keeping the app updated helps fix security issues and bugs. Enable app lock or biometric security for extra protection. Avoid using your account on shared or public devices.
Carefully check payment requests before approving them in your app. Fake requests often create urgency or offer rewards to mislead users. Do not rush while confirming any transaction details. Take a moment to verify everything before entering your PIN.
If you face fraud, report it to your bank immediately without delay. Use your UPI app to raise a complaint as soon as possible. You can also call the cyber fraud helpline 1930 for support. Blocking your account or app access can help prevent further loss.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information