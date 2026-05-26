GTA 6 Collector’s Edition rumours have fans on high alert ahead of pre-orders

Grand Theft Auto VI is less than six months away and Rockstar Games is expected to kick off the marketing spree very soon. Fans are eagerly awaiting the third trailer for GTA VI, while also hoping for pre-orders to open. Gamers would have had their hands on the much-awaited title today, had it been released on its earlier scheduled date — May 26. However, the game now releases on November 19. Also Read: GTA 6 pre-orders could open soon as Rockstar holds November 19 release date

Even before pre-orders for GTA 6 open, discussions around a possible Collector’s Edition have already started surfacing across gaming communities. With the game likely to be one of the biggest launces in recent years, many fans are expecting Rockstar to announce a limited edition bundle closer to launch. Also Read: GTA 6 pre-orders, Trailer 3: New leak points to big reveal next week

To recall, previous Rockstar titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Grand Theft Auto IV received special editions. Gamers believe the developer will likely follow a similar path for GTA 6. Also Read: GTA Online Summer update teased: Rockstar hints at big changes ahead of GTA 6 launch

Fans already discussing pre-order plans

Players on gaming forums and Reddit have started sharing ways to secure a Collector’s Edition if it eventually launches.

Some users suggested staying notified directly through Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive website, while others mentioned online retailers as possible options.

Many players have also pointed out that Collector’s Editions for Rockstar games usually go live a few months before release, which means fans may still have some time before pre-orders officially open.

GTA 6 is expected to garner much higher demand compared to previous GTA titles. The game has already built massive hype online through trailers, leaks, and discussions around its map, gameplay, and characters. As a result, fans believe that special editions could sell out quickly.

Scalpers remain a major concern

One thing many players are worried about is scalpers. Limited edition gaming products often end up being resold online at much higher prices shortly after launch.

This has happened with consoles, GPU, and Collector’s Editions of several popular games in recent years. Fans are expecting a similar situation with GTA 6 if Rockstar releases a limited bundle with physical collectibles or exclusive content.

Some players are already planning to keep multiple devices ready during launch day to improve their chances of securing a pre-order before stocks disappear.

GTA 6 release date and platforms

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on November 19, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The company has not announced a PC version yet. Like previous Rockstar releases, the PC port could arrive later after the console launch. While Rockstar remains silent on pricing and editions, fans are expecting more details around pre-orders, special editions, and bundles in the coming months.