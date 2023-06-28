comscore
News

Google announces layoff at Waze as it merges app's advertising system

News

Google had in December said that it will merge Waze and Google Maps teams to consolidate processes, making it a part of the Google Geo division.

  • Published: June 28, 2023 12:44 PM IST

Highlights

  • Google is cutting jobs at the mapping app Waze.
  • Google will reduce roles focused on Waze Ads monetization.
  • Google had said in December that it will merge Waze and Google Maps teams.
Google Waze

Alphabet-owned Google (GOOGL.O) on Tuesday said it is cutting jobs at mapping app Waze as it merges the app’s advertising system with Google Ads technology, without giving details on the number of layoffs.

“In order to create a better, more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers, we’ve begun transitioning Waze’s existing advertising system to Google Ads technology. As part of this update, we’ve reduced those roles focused on Waze Ads monetization,” Google, which acquired Waze for about $1.3 billion in 2013, said.

Google had in December said that it will merge Waze and Google Maps teams to consolidate processes, making it a part of the Google Geo division, its portfolio of real-world mapping products that include Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View.

The news was first reported by CNBC earlier in the day, citing an email from Chris Phillips, who leads the Geo division. He said Google will notify advertisers and partners about the move on Wednesday.

–Reuters

  • Published Date: June 28, 2023 12:44 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google announces layoff at Waze as it merges app's advertising system

Google shuts down its AR headset Project Iris: Here s what it plans to do next

OpenAI rolls out Browsing feature for ChatGPT app: Check who can use it

Twitter increases character limit for Twitter Blue subscribers: Check details

Realme Narzo 60 5G India launch date confirmed

Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India - Video

2023 HP Omen and Victus lineup first look: What to expect of 2023 HP lineup

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This?

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Meta's Latest AI Tool, Meta Voicebox Can Change Audio Editing Forever

Tech Updates/Launch

Meta's Latest AI Tool, Meta Voicebox Can Change Audio Editing Forever
Interview with Ganesh T., Consumer Category Head, HP India

TECH Talks

Interview with Ganesh T., Consumer Category Head, HP India
Latest Google Feature Lets You Try Clothes Online Before You Buy Them

Tech Updates/Launch

Latest Google Feature Lets You Try Clothes Online Before You Buy Them
2023 HP Omen And Victus Lineup First Look | The Latest Gaming Laptops From HP

Tech Updates/ launch

2023 HP Omen And Victus Lineup First Look | The Latest Gaming Laptops From HP