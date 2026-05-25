Biggest iPhone-ever? iPhone 18 Pro Max display may cross 7 inches

With time, Apple has slowly expanded the display size of their iPhones, especially with the Pro models. Now, Apple seems to be making the upcoming Apple iPhone 18 Pro models even bigger than before. As per a report by Notebookcheck, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are said to have a 25-35 percent smaller Dynamic Island than the predecessor. But this is not the only change that might surprise you. Also Read: Top gadgets every college student should own in 2026

The report also hints that Apple could be planning a taller and slightly narrower display design for the next-generation Pro iPhones. And if the leaks actually turn out to be accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might finally cross the 7-inch display mark. Also Read: Apple Watch health tracking could get better with watchOS 27; But Health Coach may get delayes

Bigger display without making the phone wider?

Leaked screen protector images of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup suggest Apple may slightly change the aspect ratio this time. Instead of simply increasing the width, the company could make the phones taller. That sounds like a small change, but it could allow Apple to fit a larger display without making the device uncomfortable to hold. Also Read: Best action cameras for travel vlogging and Instagram Reels in 2026

Currently, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch display. The newer model is now tipped to touch around 7 inches, while the regular iPhone 18 Pro may move closer to 6.4 inches.

Several Android brands already use taller aspect ratios for this exact reason: more screen space without making the phone feel too bulky in the hand.

Why is it important?

The front design of Pro iPhones has remained fairly consistent for the past few generations. So even a small shift in proportions could make the iPhone 18 lineup feel noticeably different in everyday use. For users who watch videos, multitask, read, or game heavily on their phones, taller displays may offer a slightly more immersive experience. Plus, the slimmer bezels and reduced Dynamic Island could help the front panel feel cleaner overall.

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At the same time, accessory leaks should always be taken carefully. Apple is still months away from officially unveiling the iPhone 18 series, and final production designs can still change before launch.