Apple Pay may finally enter India: Major banks in discussion

After years of waiting, Apple Pay is finally coming to India. According to reports, Apple is in discussions with major financial banks and payment networks in the country. These talks suggest that the tech giant is in discussions with banks to introduce its digital payment services in India. To think back, the service was first launched in 2014 in the United States and since then, the service has expanded to global markets, making a strong footprint. India has not been part of this list so far, and with the arrival of Apple Pay, the country’s digital footprint may witness one more addition.

Apple is in Talks With Major Indian Banks

As indicated by recent findings, Apple is in conversation with leading India banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank. According to these reports, the tech giant is working to bring its contactless payment system to India users. The partnership is essential because bank support is required for card-based transactions.

Initial projections suggested the launch to be taking place at the end of 2025. Nevertheless, new updates indicate that the company is now targeting a mid-2026 rollout. One thing to keep in mind is here is that the timeline will vary based on the regulatory approvals and final agreements with partners.

Importance of Support for Cards and UPI

In the preliminary phase, Apple Pay in India is expected to support credit along with debit card payments. The company is also planning to integrate UPI support later. To think about, India’s UPI is managed by the National Payments Corporation of India and operates under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India.

Reportedly, Apple ma not initially apply as a third-party UPI app provider, rather it might begin with card payments and add UPI integration once approvals are complete. Negotiations and discussions are also ongoing with global card networks, including Visa and Mastercard for fee structures.

Apple Pay vs Other UPI Payment Network

If the Apple Pay is launched, then it will enter into a competitive digital payments market in India. There will be a tough competition with platforms such as PhonePe, BHIM, Google Pay, and Amazon Pay.

India has one of the fastest-growing digital payment ecosystems. Apple appears to be planning its entry carefully. However, the company has not officially confirmed the launch timeline or partnerships yet.