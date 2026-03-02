Apple’s big launch week begins: iPhone 17e, M5 Macs and New iPads incoming

Apple is all set to begin its highly anticipated March event, today, on 2 March, 2026.nveiling host of products. The tech giant is supposed to make several product announcements before its final anticipated event on 4 March. Instead of having a single keynote event, this time, Apple can release devices in stages via press releases.

Reportedly, in a recent post, CEO Tim Cook mentioned a big week, creating excitement among users and industry observers. It is reported there are a number of products in the pipeline, such as the iPhone 17e, MacBook Air with M5, MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max, iPad Air with M4, entry-level iPad with A18, Mac Studio, Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2, and a new Studio Display.

iPhone 17e Launch Expected

The iphone 17e is likely to be among the first ones to release. It can be equipped with the new A19 chip and 8GB RAM. It is reported that Apple might substitute the notch with Dynamic Island. The updated C1X modem can also be included in the phone.

Regarding camera, the device is reported to have a 18 MP front camera with Center Stage And 48 MP main rear camera. In India, the anticipated entry price is about Rs 59,999. These details are yet to be confirmed by Apple.

A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning! #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/PQ9gM2Gl2r — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 26, 2026

New iPad with Updated Chips Could Launch

New iPad models are also likely to be introduced by Apple. The M4 chip may be applied to the iPad Air. The A18 processor may be introduced with an entry-level Apple iPad. It is believed that the design will not change significantly. The original version can have Apple Intelligence.

M5 Macs and Hardware Announcements

Mac lineup can also be updated. It is believed to have upgraded MacBook Pro model in 14-inch and 16-inch with M5 Pro chip and M5 Max chip. There is also a possibility that the MacBook Air can switch to the M5 processor.

It is also reported to have a revamped Mac Studio and a new Studio Display. Apple TV 4K can also be updated, as well as a second-generation HomePod mini. It is claimed that a cheaper MacBook will use an A-series chip rather than an M-series processor.

What to Expect Next

Apple has confirmed that it will be doing something on March 4 without disclosing the entire plan. The announcements can come in phases during the next few days. Detailed information will be official as the week of the launch progresses.