iPhone 17e launched in India: Action Button, MagSafe - but same old design

Apple has surprisingly launched the iPhone 17e globally, including in India. Earlier, it was tipped to debut on March 4; however, the tech giant couldn't wait to bring the toned-down version of the iPhone 17 series.

The successor to the iPhone 16e comes with some notable upgrades – but those remain internal. The design of the iPhone 17e remains the same, with a single camera setup and a notch, which we saw last year. So, what does it bring to you? Read on.

iPhone 17e specifications and features: Quick glance

The iPhone 17e comes with an upgraded A19 chipset paired with 8GB RAM, which also powers the standard iPhone 17. It features the usual yet compact 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This means there is no upgrade in this area over the iPhone 16e. Moreover, it has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, just like the previous model.

In the camera department, the rear features a 48MP camera with an f/1.6 aperture that can capture 24MP and 48MP images. On the front, it continues with the 12MP selfie camera, which may seem like a big letdown for iPhone fans who were expecting notable upgrades.

What is notable here is the addition of the Action Button on an “e” series model for the first time. It also brings MagSafe support, which was missing on the iPhone 16e. The device can be charged using a compatible 20W wired charger and a 7.5W MagSafe charger.

iPhone 17e price and sale

Apple has launched the iPhone 17e at a starting price of Rs 64,900 for the base model of 256GB. While the 512GB storage costs Rs 84,900. It must be noted that Apple has skipped the 128GB variant, which we had seen last year.

The iPhone 17e will be available for pre-order beginning Wednesday, March 4, at 7:45 PM IST. However, the sale is about to begin on March 11 via Apple’s website and authorised retailers in India, such as Imagine, Unicorn, Reliance Digital, and Croma. You can find in three colour options – black, white, and soft pink.