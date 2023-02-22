Apple iPhone 15 Pro models said to feature increased 8GB RAM: All you need to know

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September and now a new report has claimed that the next-generation iPhone 15 Pro models will feature RAM improvements. According to a new report from Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, iPhone 15 Pro models would likely be equipped with 8GB of RAM, compared to 6GB for iPhone 14 Pro models. The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely remain at 6GB of RAM. Also Read - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus may come with a redesigned camera bump

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to come with USB-C port. The leaked image of the iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C port was provided to MacRumours and was later posted on Twitter by user Unknownz21. The entire upcoming iPhone 15 series will likely have the USB-C port instead of the Lightning connector because the European Union mandate requires smartphone brands to put Type-C ports on all their offerings. Also Read - iPhone 15 is getting USB Type-C port, but you may strictly need an MFI certified cable

Apart from USB-C port the iPhone 15 Pro may feature glass and metal frame have been curved to create a more seamless transition. The camera bump on the back of the iPhone 15 Pro will be thicker than before. Also Read – Apple rolls out fix for iPhone, iPad bug being exploited by hackers Also Read - Apple iPhone Ultra for 2024 could be pricier than you think

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will reportedly feature a 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung. In a retweet, ShrimpApplePro said: “Potentially will be on iPhone 15 Pro Max.” “I said 15 Pro Max because if the separate Ultra iPhone is in 2024, the biggest 2023 Pro iPhone should still have the Pro Max naming,” it added. Also Read – Apple iPhone Ultra for 2024 could be pricier than you think.

Apple’s iPhone 15 will reportedly support Wi-Fi 6E network, similar to MacBook, and iPad Pro. Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley shared the information but did not specify whether the feature will be available on all models or limited to the Pro models.