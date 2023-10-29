Amazon GIF sale: Top deals on gaming chairs

Amazon is currently running its Great Indian Festival sale where everything from a selfie stick to a double bed for your bedroom is on sale. But in any case, if you are a professional gamer, one of the must-haves for you is a gaming chair. Gaming chairs are specially designed to provide comfort and enhance the gaming experience for individuals who spend a significant amount of time playing video games. They come with features like adjustable height, reclining backrest, and 360-degree swivel, and often include additional support for the neck and lumbar region.

The ergonomic design of gaming chairs promotes good posture and helps prevent back pain and other discomforts associated with sitting for extended periods. Moreover, they are usually equipped with high-quality materials for durability and aesthetics, often matching the flashy themes of gaming setups. Some high-end models even include built-in speakers, vibration functions, or compatibility with gaming consoles. If you are looking for a gaming chair that ticks all the right boxes without burning a hole in your pocket, here are some deals.

Best Amazon deals on gaming chairs

This gaming chair is one of the most affordable ones on the market. Available in Electric Blue, GT Red, and Stealth Black colours, the Green Soul Raptor 2.0 gaming chair offer the perfect ergonomics that prioritises comfort when you are gaming. It has a premium PU leather upholstery and a sturdy metal frame coupled with soft molded foam in the seat and back to help you maintain the perfect posture. It has 3D adjustable armrests and an adjustable headrest/neck and lumbar pillow, can recline up to 155 degrees, and offers a BIFMA-certified gaslift for seat adjustment. It is currently selling for Rs 9,999, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 23,990.

Take your gaming experience up a notch with this gaming chair that comes with a remote-controlled RGB lighting system. You simply need to connect the chair to any USB power source for the lights to work. The gaming chair offers good ergonomics, thanks to high-density foam on seat and backrest, lumbar support, 3D adjustable armrests, and a 140-degree recline. The Lethal Black Ergonomic Gaming Chair with RGB Light is currently available for Rs 16,390, instead of the listed price of Rs 30,000.

This gaming chair from BAYBEE comes with a massager that uses USB power supply. The gaming chair that reclines between 90 and 180 degrees. The adjustable seat height makes it comfortable to sit for long hours. The winged back of the gaming chair provides multi-point body contact to share pressure, save your spine, and lumbar with ergonomic back and massage support. The chair allows you to lean your legs more comfortably with bucket seat design. The BAYBEE Drogo gaming chair is currently available for Rs 16,490, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 25,990.