Amazon finds: Best affordable PC controllers under Rs 2,000 for gamers

Amazon finds: PC gaming can be quite hectic sometimes as you’d have to sit in front of your PC and use the keyboard and mouse to move your in-game character. This is where controllers come into play. If you use a controller instead of your keyboard and mouse, you can relax a bit and maybe sit on the couch and play. That said, you should have a controller as an accessory for your gaming PC.

Amazon has a wide range of controllers you can buy on a budget. We have curated some of the top controllers under Rs 2,000 on the platform. The list includes both wired and wireless controllers.

Ant Eports GP100 controller is priced at just Rs 899 on Amazon, which is 50 percent off its listed MRP. The controller is compatible with PCs running on Windows 7, 8, 10, and others. It comes with XYAB buttons and has a D-pad. It has two joysticks and a couple of other buttons. The controller also has an LED light indicator to tell you if it’s connected or not.

Zebronics MAX FURY gaming controller costs Rs 1,299 on Amazon. It is a fancy and unique controller that has a transparent shell and RGB on the inside. It comes with dual motors for haptic feedback. The controller has quad front triggers. It has a D-pad, joysticks, and other essential buttons. In total, it has 17 buttons. The device also features an LED indicator to show the status.

EvoFox Elite X Wireless controller is available at a 30 percent discount on Amazon. It is now priced at Rs 1,609. Additionally, there’s a 5 percent coupon discount. The controller has an ergonomic design and dual-vibration motors for a better gaming experience. It has a D-pad and XYAB buttons. There are two joysticks and some other functional buttons. Further, it has two additional buttons that can be programmed according to needs.

These are some of the top controllers that you can buy under Rs 2,000 on Amazon. Do note that the price of the products mentioned above may vary depending on the time of your purchase. So, hurry up and buy the choice of your controller before the prices go up.