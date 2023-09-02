comscore
English | हिंदी
02 Sep, 2023 | Saturday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • Aditya-L1, India's first solar probe mission, begins with successful PSLV-C57 liftoff

Aditya-L1, India's first solar probe mission, begins with successful PSLV-C57 liftoff

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched the rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 spacecraft to study the Sun.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Sep 02, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

Aditya-L1 mission successfully began with the liftoff of the rocket
Aditya-L1 mission successfully began with the liftoff of the rocket

Story Highlights

  • Aditya-L1 mission kicked off with the launch of the rocket from Sriharikota.
  • The mission will help India study solar activities and their impact on life on the Earth.
  • The Aditya-L1 spacrcraft will be positioned at the Lagrange Point (L1) in the Sun-Earth System.

Aditya-L1, which marks the beginning of India’s third interplanetary mission and the first solar mission, kicked off with the successful liftoff of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C57 (PSLV-C57) from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at the scheduled time of 11.50 am on Saturday. The PSLV-XL variant rocket carries the 1,480.7 kg Aditya-L1 spacecraft as its sole passenger that will study solar activities. Slowly rising up towards the skies with a thick orange flame at its tail, the rocket gained speed with a sound resembling rolling thunder and went up and up leaving a thick plume while the people assembled at the viewing gallery clapped their hands with pride. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the rocket cleared all the initial launch stages successfully to continue with the journey to reach the Lagrange Point (L1).

READ MORE
Aditya L1 solar mission to launch on Saturday: Here's how to watch the Livestream

Lagrange Point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage in observing solar activities and their effect on space weather in real-time. About 63 minutes after the lift-off, the rocket will eject Aditya-L1 and the whole mission comes to an end at about 73 minutes with the passivation of the fourth stage. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft carries seven payloads, which will help the space agency observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic particle and magnetic field detectors.

READ MORE
ISRO to launch Aditya-L1 to study the sun on September 2: All you need to know

The seven payloads of Aditya-L1 and their capabilities:

1. Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) – Corona Imaging & Spectroscopy

READ MORE
Chandrayaan-3's Pragyaan rover ramps down Vikram lander to walk on Moon: Watch video here

2. Solad Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) – Photosphere and Chromosphere Imaging- Narrow & Broadband

3. Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS) – Soft X-ray spectrometer: Sun-as-a-star observation

4. High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) – Hard X-ray spectrometer: Sun-as-a-star observation

5. Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) – Solar wind/Particle Analyser Protons and Heavier Ions with directions

6. Plasma Analyser Package FOR Aditya (PAPA) – Solar wind/Particle Analyser Electrons and Heavier Ions with directions

7. Advantage Tri-axial High-Resolution Digital Magnetometers – In-situ magnetic field (Bx, By and Bz)

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Related Stories

Tags

Aditya L1ISROS SomnathsatelliteSolar MissionSriharikotaSun

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language