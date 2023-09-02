Aditya-L1, India's first solar probe mission, begins with successful PSLV-C57 liftoff

Aditya-L1, which marks the beginning of India’s third interplanetary mission and the first solar mission, kicked off with the successful liftoff of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C57 (PSLV-C57) from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at the scheduled time of 11.50 am on Saturday. The PSLV-XL variant rocket carries the 1,480.7 kg Aditya-L1 spacecraft as its sole passenger that will study solar activities. Slowly rising up towards the skies with a thick orange flame at its tail, the rocket gained speed with a sound resembling rolling thunder and went up and up leaving a thick plume while the people assembled at the viewing gallery clapped their hands with pride. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the rocket cleared all the initial launch stages successfully to continue with the journey to reach the Lagrange Point (L1).

Lagrange Point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage in observing solar activities and their effect on space weather in real-time. About 63 minutes after the lift-off, the rocket will eject Aditya-L1 and the whole mission comes to an end at about 73 minutes with the passivation of the fourth stage. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft carries seven payloads, which will help the space agency observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic particle and magnetic field detectors.

The seven payloads of Aditya-L1 and their capabilities:

1. Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) – Corona Imaging & Spectroscopy

2. Solad Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) – Photosphere and Chromosphere Imaging- Narrow & Broadband

3. Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS) – Soft X-ray spectrometer: Sun-as-a-star observation

4. High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) – Hard X-ray spectrometer: Sun-as-a-star observation

5. Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) – Solar wind/Particle Analyser Protons and Heavier Ions with directions

6. Plasma Analyser Package FOR Aditya (PAPA) – Solar wind/Particle Analyser Electrons and Heavier Ions with directions

7. Advantage Tri-axial High-Resolution Digital Magnetometers – In-situ magnetic field (Bx, By and Bz)