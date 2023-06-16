comscore
    News

    Xiaomi Pad 6 bundles will help you decide which accessories you need

    Mobiles

    The accessories -- Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard and Xiaomi Smart Pen -- are available separately, so you have to be sure what all accessories you want.

    xiaomipad6

    Xiaomi Pad 6 is the company’s latest premium tablet that lets you both add a keyboard to turn it into a laptop of sorts and use a stylus to draw and scribble. These accessories — the Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard and the Xiaomi Smart Pen (2nd Generation) — are available separately, so you have to be sure what all accessories you want. To help you with the decision, the company has rolled out different bundles for Xiaomi Pad 6 buyers.

    With new bundles, Xiaomi claims you will get the best out of the Pad 6. These bundles are tailored for different kinds of usages, so if you are a creator, you might need some accessories such as the Xiaomi Smart Pen, but not the others. Similarly, there are bundles for office goers and those who love binge-watching on a screen bigger than that of your mobile phone.

    Xiaomi’s bundles for the Pad 6 include:

    Productivity Bundle: This bundle is meant for people who want to use the Pad 6 for office- or school-related work mostly. This bundle includes both the keyboard and the smart pen. Xiaomi claims the 64 keys on the keyboard offer key travel of 1.3mm, giving users tactile feedback.

    The bundle will cost you Rs 34,997 for Xiaomi Pad 6 (6GB+128GB), Keyboard, and Smart Pen and Rs 36,997 for Xiaomi Pad 6 (8GB+256GB), Keyboard, and Smart Pen.

    Creativity Bundle: The creativity bundle is aimed at creators, which can utilise the tablet’s 11-inch display and precision support on the pen to draw and scribble. The Smart Pen comes with primary and secondary buttons, allowing you to do different functions such as cycling between various types of nibs and colours. The bundle will cost you Rs 31,497 for the 6GB+128GB Pad 6 model, Smart Pen, and Cover and Rs 33,497 for the 8GB+256GB model, Smart Pen, and Cover.

    Entertainment Bundle: If watching movies and shows on the Pad 6’s tablet screen is a top priority, you are better off without the keyboard and the pen. But since the display is crucial for binge-watching, you might want to protect it. The bundle, thus, includes the tablet and the cover. You pay Rs 25,498 for the 6GB+128GB version and Rs 27,498 for the 8GB+256GB version.

    Xiaomi says these bundles will be available from June 21 on the Xiaomi website, Amazon, and the company’s retail partners.

    • Published Date: June 16, 2023 9:15 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Xiaomi Pad 6 bundles will help you decide which accessories you need

    iQOO Neo 7 Pro chip, battery details announced ahead of India launch

    Researchers find surge in Android malwares that impersonate ChatGPT apps

    Microsoft is killing an annoying Windows 11 feature: Check details

    Microsoft is done making games for Xbox One

    Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite: Which one should you prefer?

    Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

    Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

    Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

    How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

    Features

    Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
    WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

    Tech Updates/Launch

    WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
    Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

    TECH Talks

    Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
    Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

    TECH Talks

    Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy