Xiaomi Pad 6 is the company’s latest premium tablet that lets you both add a keyboard to turn it into a laptop of sorts and use a stylus to draw and scribble. These accessories — the Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard and the Xiaomi Smart Pen (2nd Generation) — are available separately, so you have to be sure what all accessories you want. To help you with the decision, the company has rolled out different bundles for Xiaomi Pad 6 buyers.

With new bundles, Xiaomi claims you will get the best out of the Pad 6. These bundles are tailored for different kinds of usages, so if you are a creator, you might need some accessories such as the Xiaomi Smart Pen, but not the others. Similarly, there are bundles for office goers and those who love binge-watching on a screen bigger than that of your mobile phone.

Xiaomi’s bundles for the Pad 6 include:

Productivity Bundle: This bundle is meant for people who want to use the Pad 6 for office- or school-related work mostly. This bundle includes both the keyboard and the smart pen. Xiaomi claims the 64 keys on the keyboard offer key travel of 1.3mm, giving users tactile feedback.

The bundle will cost you Rs 34,997 for Xiaomi Pad 6 (6GB+128GB), Keyboard, and Smart Pen and Rs 36,997 for Xiaomi Pad 6 (8GB+256GB), Keyboard, and Smart Pen.

Creativity Bundle: The creativity bundle is aimed at creators, which can utilise the tablet’s 11-inch display and precision support on the pen to draw and scribble. The Smart Pen comes with primary and secondary buttons, allowing you to do different functions such as cycling between various types of nibs and colours. The bundle will cost you Rs 31,497 for the 6GB+128GB Pad 6 model, Smart Pen, and Cover and Rs 33,497 for the 8GB+256GB model, Smart Pen, and Cover.

Entertainment Bundle: If watching movies and shows on the Pad 6’s tablet screen is a top priority, you are better off without the keyboard and the pen. But since the display is crucial for binge-watching, you might want to protect it. The bundle, thus, includes the tablet and the cover. You pay Rs 25,498 for the 6GB+128GB version and Rs 27,498 for the 8GB+256GB version.

Xiaomi says these bundles will be available from June 21 on the Xiaomi website, Amazon, and the company’s retail partners.