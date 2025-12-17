Xiaomi 17 Ultra Gets FCC Certification Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Expected

Xiaomi appears to be shaping up to add the next big upgrade to its flagship series and all indicators are that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be released earlier than one might have thought. Although the firm has not yet officially declared a launch date, new appearances in major certification sites indicate strongly that the device is now going in the right direction towards its international launch. Early listings typically occur when a smartphone is at the late stages of preparation to launch and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a device to be visibly excited about.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Appears on FCC and IMEI Listings

As per latest reports, Xiaomi 17 Ultra has been registered on the US FCC site as well as the IMEI database. The international version has also been reported to emerge with a certain model number that identifies it. The fact that a global model is present means that Xiaomi is not intending to sell the device only in the Chinese market but rather wants to implement a worldwide launch. It is also a clue that the phone will launch in European markets, as it will be FCC certified, which further reinforces the image of the phone which is widely launched.

Software, Connectivity and Wireless Charging Support

The certification information indicates that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will use the HyperOS 3 that is based on Android 16. The device should also be compatible with a broad network of connections such as 4G LTE and 5G networks as well as the usual GSM and WCDMA networks. The listings also hint to support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and NFC, which are utilized as standard features in high-end smartphones. Also, the introduction of the Wireless Power Transfer support is a serious indication of the wireless charging.

Expected Performance and Camera Features

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is projected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which puts the phone in the flagship category. The camera performance may also be a huge point, and it may have a Leica-branded quad rear camera setup as reported. This can have several sensors with 50 megapixels and a high resolution periscope of 200 megapixels that will be used in high-resolution zoom photography.

Display, Battery and Possible Launch Timeline

Leaks also suggest the phone may have a giant 6.8-inch 2K LTPO display that offers finer images and reduced power consumption. The battery capacity is likely to exceed 7,000mAh mark being perhaps accompanied by a fast wireless charging. As rumours suggest a late December release date and a comparable price to the last Ultra model, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is taking shape to be one of the strongest smartphones Xiaomi has launched in recent years.