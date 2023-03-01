Vivo on Wednesday launched the all-new Vivo V27 series in India. The Vivo V27 series consists of the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro smartphones. Both share a similar specs sheet. Also Read - Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro to launch in India today at 12pm: How to watch it live; what to expect

The Vivo V27 duo's noticeable features are a color-changing back, ring light LED flash, and 66W fast charging. Let's take a look at all the details.

Vivo V27 series price in India

The Vivo V27 is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Vivo V27 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant, and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant.

Those who have HDFC, ICICI, and Kotak bank cards can get flat Rs 3,000 off on online channels. For offline buyers, there’s Rs 3,500 cashback on pre-booking with select banks.

Both phones come in Magic Blue and Noble Black colors. Only the former color has the color-changing feature, the latter doesn’t support it.

Vivo also launched the Vivo Air TWS in India which cost Rs 2,999. Those who buy the Vivo V27 Pro will get Rs 1,000 off on the new TWS earbuds.

Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro specifications

The Vivo V27 series comes with a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and it doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

One of the major highlights of the series is the camera. Both phones come with a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit.

The highlighting feature is the ring light, which is said to assist the camera at night time to take bright images. Upfront, both have a 50MP selfie snapper. Both cameras come with several modes such as Dual View, Pro mode, Portrait mode, etc.

The major difference between the two is the chipset. The V27 is powered by a MediaTe k Dimensity 7200 SoC, whereas, the V27 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 8200 SoC. Both phones have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As for the battery, the duo packs a 4,600mAh cell with support for 66W fast charging. The series boots on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with Vivo’s FuntouchOS 13.